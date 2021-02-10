The Spirit of New Orleans Comes to Grand Prairie, TX
The Epic Waters Crew celebrates the Big Easy with a socially distanced Mardi Gras celebrationGRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mardi Gras might be canceled in New Orleans, but not at Epic Waters in Grand Prairie, TX! Come and join us February 20th and 21st to celebrate Mardi Gras, Epic Waters style. The Epic Crew is hosting our FIRST EVER Mardi Gras Lazy River Parade. Decorate your tube at Epic Waters while enjoying our food and drink specials, and other family-friendly activities! We will have Epic Hurricane cocktails, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, and Mardi Gras Funnel Cakes to indulge in. After you have had your fill of New Orleans cuisine, watch your tube take a trip around the Lazy River, or search the park for our hidden Mardi Gras rubber ducks for your chance to win Epic prizes!
On top of the innertube parade, we will have NOLA themed family-friendly activities going on throughout the weekend. Visit our Activity booth to pick up your Mardi Gras coloring book, bust a move during the dance party, practice your French with our activity hosts, or partake in digital board bingo! Guests can enjoy Louisiana style music, arcade games, prizes and much more! Your whole crew will have an activity to suit them; wet or dry. It will be an unforgettable Mardi Gras party in our warm 85 degree water park. And for something a little extra, there will be 12 hidden rubber ducks styled to our Mardi Gras theme! Locate one, and you are in for an Epic prize.
If you decide to show your Mardi Gras style and decorate your innertube, we have tubes available for sale at the waterpark for $5, and will provide socially distanced decoration stations. Everyone who purchases a tube gets entered into a raffle for a chance to win a four-pack of summer passes, valued at $315!
Limited tickets are available, so get yours before they sell out! Whether you want to be competitive, relax and enjoy the entertainment, or test your limits on one of the tallest indoor aqualoops in the nation, Epic Waters has the adventure you need this season!
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. Visit our Facebook, Instagram!
Caitlyn Blacker
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
+ +1 9723373132
email us here