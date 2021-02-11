Mechdyne Introduces All-in-One Control Console Solution Ideal for Smaller Mission Critical Control Operations Centers
Ergonomic, Self-Installed Control Station Features Integrated Displays and Data Control Electronics for Critical Operations in Utilities, Security, and More.
All components of the Synthesis solution have been carefully selected based on decades of control room experience and user input. Smaller operators can benefit tremendously from this solution.”MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechdyne, a broad-based provider of integrated technologies and support services, announced the introduction of Synthesis, a complete control console solution unique to the operational requirements of small control room owners.
Developed in collaboration with RGB Spectrum and Tresco Industries LTD., Synthesis provides an affordable solution. All components are configured to provide practical functionality and optimal user experience. Synthesis brings the functionality of large, video wall control rooms to the desktop, without the video wall expense. In keeping with the times, Synthesis is a no-touch solution; Mechdyne installers are not required. Control room users and IT teams can easily assemble, connect, and configure Synthesis to operational status.
“All components of the Synthesis solution have been carefully selected based on decades of control room experience and user input,” said David Jones, Business Development Manager for Mechdyne Mission Critical Solutions. “Smaller operators can benefit tremendously from this solution. It enables access to any necessary data quickly, in an ergonomic working environment that makes sense for their scale of operational requirements.”
The system is designed for 24/7 operation including:
- Two professional-grade, 50” 4K displays. Each visually stunning display offers a large screen experience to the operator without the visual obstruction that occurs when four (4) smaller HD monitors are tiled together. The panels have a three-year exchange warranty.
- RGB Spectrum’s award-winning KVM over IP video processor provides a streamlined workflow. It enables multiple PCs to be viewed in any combination across the large, dual screens with integrated single keyboard/mouse control across all windows. Simultaneous, multi-source viewing supports remote monitoring and collaboration.
- The controller synchronizes each multi-output PC signal to any Synthesis solution via a single Gigabit Ethernet connection. Multiple remote computer systems can be controlled individually or simultaneously with a single keyboard and mouse with low bit rates and low latency. The controller comes with a five-year warranty.
- The Tresco Industries LTD. 24/7 Sit-Stand console allows operators to easily raise and lower the work surface and screens to vary sitting and standing time. Smart cable management separates power and data for easy access and protects during motion. Articulating monitor arms provide maximum flexibility of screen positioning.
- Paired with a professional-grade, 24/7 sit/stand chair, operators will have the flexibility of motion and ergonomics for long work periods. The console has a limited lifetime warranty while the chair has a six-year warranty.
Synthesis is designed and configured to grow with organizations as needs change. Auxiliary displays and video walls are an easy upgrade option with RGB Spectrum’s video processor and Mechdyne’s display expertise. Where facilities do need a larger video wall, Mechdyne has the expertise to design and install a solution to meet the operational requirements.
Mechdyne coordinates component delivery and provides step-by-step installation guidance. Remote support is provided throughout the entire process by Mechdyne’s service desk. The service desk provides 24/7 assistance for 12 months after Synthesis is operational.
About Mechdyne Corporation
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in mission-critical solutions, audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual and augmented reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Mechdyne serves a global client base including government, aerospace, automotive, energy, medical and more applications.
About RGB Spectrum
RGB Spectrum is an audio-visual specialist providing best-in-class class visual communications to government and commercial customers since 1987. Learn more at rgb.com.
About Tresco Industries LTD.
Tresco Industries LTD. has been an industry leader in console design and manufacturing for over 25 years. We are internationally recognized as a premier designer and manufacturer of technical furniture and custom consoles for critical operation centers and control room environments. Our commitment to quality, unparalleled craftsmanship, and outstanding attention to detail is instilled in every control room console we offer. Learn more at trescoconsoles.com.
