DNS Made Easy Ranks #1 in Speeds Seven Months in a Row
Third-party network-monitoring firm, SolveDNS, lists DNS Made Easy as the fastest managed DNS service for January 2021
Investing in our own infrastructure has allowed DNS Made Easy to rank number one continuously, this has made it possible to provide the fastest resolution times for our customers’ domains.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiggee LLC, the parent company of DNS Made Easy and Constellix, announced that DNS Made Easy has ranked number one in speeds for seven consecutive months.
— Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix.
According to the third-party network-monitoring firm, SolveDNS, DNS Made Easy has topped the DNS Speed Comparison Report for January 2021. This report displays the fastest managed DNS services across the world and reports DNS Made Easy as the fastest with 2.19ms for the reported month.
DNS Made Easy’s sister company Constellix has reported faster speeds compared to the previous month with 4.33ms, surpassing Cloudflare and the majority of other providers in the market for January 2021. “Investing in our own infrastructure has allowed DNS Made Easy to rank number one continuously,” says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix, “This has made it possible to provide the fastest resolution times for our customers’ domains month after month and ensure that their services are online 100% of the time.”
There are many ways in which website speed can be improved, but DNS performance is ultimately at the core. Regardless of the internet connection speed, DNS server resolution is what dictates or controls the load times for websites. Tiggee has invested in its network infrastructure to provide optimal DNS resolution and ensure 100% uptime for DNS Made Easy and Constellix’s managed domains.
About DNS Made Easy
DNS Made Easy (DNSMadeEasy.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC and a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains, receiving more than 80 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives. DNS Made Easy is located at: 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA.
About Constellix
Constellix (Constellix.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic-management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query-management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams. Constellix is located at: 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA
