Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Current Information Status update

ENKS Your Global Renewable Energy and New Technology Solution Provider” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Current Information Status update:

Corporate Chairman Mr Benjamin Ballout stated today that "Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC PINK) will be filing its December 31 Quarterly filing on time this week bringing all information current whereas after review for compliance the OTC will update the current information status of the company"

"We are very pleased so far with the performance of the company during this trying time of Covid and other impediments to global commerce"

"Enerkon Solar International New Technology Division has proven to be a great decision as to diversification in compliment of our core EPC operations in Renewable Energy"

"In the coming week we shall report positive news regarding ongoing and current operations and new activities and other information valuable to shareholders and the general public"

"We want to thank our ENKS family of shareholders and the general public for their patience and confidence during this previous period and we look forward to the future with optimism as we go into 2021 -22 with force and direction !"

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind.

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.



