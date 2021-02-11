Secure Engagement Technology Leader Acquires Key Hospitality Digital Signage & Engagement Solutions Provider
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires JANUS Displays/Morrow Technologies to create a hospitality engagement technology powerhouse
The JANUS Displays team will add immediate value to our hospitality division. We believe this is a great outcome for our clients and employees and we are well positioned for exponential future growth.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global secure technology specialist with a customer-centric approach in providing fully managed engagement technology solutions, announces the acquisition of Florida-based JANUS Displays, a market leader in the delivery of digital signage and engagement technology for the hospitality industry.
— Jeff Hiscox
The JANUS Displays acquisition complements other recent key acquisitions by Uniguest, strengthening its position as a global leader for engagement technology including IPTV, digital signage, mobile apps, secure kiosks, and room booking solutions. Prior to the acquisition, Uniguest operated more than 18,000 managed accounts, over 100,000 managed assets, and 350,000+ licensed assets in more than 100 countries.
This acquisition further advances Uniguest’s digital engagement offerings and significantly grows the Uniguest footprint across the hospitality industry.
“We have followed the JANUS Displays business for many years and have been very impressed with their solution portfolio and excellent service reputation,” Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. “The JANUS Displays team will add immediate value to our hospitality division and we’re really excited to integrate them under the Uniguest umbrella. We believe this is a great outcome for our clients and employees and we are well positioned for exponential future growth.”
JANUS Displays CEO Sharon Morrow said, “The timing was right for our team to join with Uniguest. The ability to leverage one another’s technical skills and operational expertise will greatly benefit our clients and provide new opportunities for our team members.
“This acquisition is a logical outcome for JANUS Displays and will bring significant advantages to our valued customers,” Morrow said. “As the world and industry evolve, the opportunity to improve visual communications evolves, too. JANUS Displays will continue to make its customers’ priorities their own, focusing on innovative and high-quality solutions to move the business forward.”
###
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing highly secure, fully managed engagement technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, retail, education, and corporate sectors. The Uniguest central content manager provides the horizontal platform to enable the vertical components required in its core markets. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. www.uniguest.com
About JANUS Displays:
Since its inception, JANUS Displays has helped customers across the globe strengthen communications, providing innovative, industry-leading technology and displays for their guests and employees alike. JANUS Displays has delivered more than 15,000 solutions to its diverse customers and industries – including hotels, hospitals, universities, military bases, casinos and more. JANUS Displays is headquartered in the Tampa/St. Petersburg Florida area. www.JANUSdisplays.com
Kat Minton
Uniguest
kat.minton@uniguest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn