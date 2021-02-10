Westminster Barracks / DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER JOSEPH M. GALUSHA
STATION: WESTMINSTER BARRACKS
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2/9/2021 AT 1951 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 21
VIOLATION: DUI#2
ACCUSED: STEVEN BASORA
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: HARTFORD, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police encountered 30-year-old Steven
Basora on Interstate 91 southbound at mile marker 21 in the town of Putney
(Windham County) Vermont, after his vehicle went off the highway and into the
median.
Investigation revealed that Basora had been drinking and was subsequently
arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Basora was
transported to Westminster Barracks for processing.
Basora was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in
Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 23, 2021 at 1100
hours to answer to the above charge.
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.