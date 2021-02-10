Westminster Barracks / DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER JOSEPH M. GALUSHA

STATION: WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2/9/2021 AT 1951 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 21

VIOLATION: DUI#2

ACCUSED: STEVEN BASORA

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: HARTFORD, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police encountered 30-year-old Steven

Basora on Interstate 91 southbound at mile marker 21 in the town of Putney

(Windham County) Vermont, after his vehicle went off the highway and into the

median.

Investigation revealed that Basora had been drinking and was subsequently

arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Basora was

transported to Westminster Barracks for processing.

Basora was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in

Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 23, 2021 at 1100

hours to answer to the above charge.

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.