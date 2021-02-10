SANTO Blockchain Labs Finalizes Deployment of Voycare
SANTO Mining Corp (OTCBB:SANP)
Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) and its subsidiary in Vietnam SAITEC Technology & Development JSC announces the finalization of the deployed Telemedicine site of North American Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare www.voycare.com. During 2020 the team at SAITEC was diligently working on the development of the first digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on the Chinese healthcare market. The platform is designed for American Doctors to provide second opinion services to patients in Asia. With the current global travel restrictions telemedicine and remote internet communications services are vital.
— Frank Yglesias
SANTO’s subsidiary SAITEC, is currently busy with internal projects like DNATags, Cardano staking pool “SANTOPOOL” and other outsourcing projects, which will be made public when they are completed. SAITEC is a vital arm of SANTO Blockchain Labs and the Company sees a parabolic employment growth in SAITEC of 200% after the Lunar Year.
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs, added, "Since 2017 we have been silently working away from developing blockchain apps like SKULLYS the first every reward base ERC721 non-fungible tokens, DNATags Authentication on blockchain to outsourcing software development services to companies like Voycare.”
ABOUT SANTO
SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp., is a publicly traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam SAITEC Technology and Development JSC., tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment. The company operates a Cardano ADA staking pool https://santopool.com/ Ticker: SANP
