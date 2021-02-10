Shamie Joins Zeptagram
Music Career A Dream Come True For Shamie
Zeptagram is a good platform if you want to grow as an artist because it connects you with many great artists and opportunities”GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many townships, one would always wonder what a group of young boys are up to while they caucus in street corners. Several ideas are flaunted in these street corners. From politics, toy wire cars to soccer, the conversations. There was no doubt that Shamie was part of these dreamers club, planning to become the next soccer star or playing Romeo and Juliet at Reps Theatre in Harare. It was just a dream. In Harare's Kambuzuma in the 1990s, Shamie would always meet Nathan Chitenga at a small bridge to discuss a dream that would later change their lives.
— Shamie
Their passion for music was the gateway which lit up the spirit of pursuing music as a career.
It was the Jenaguru Arts Centre which was to catalyze their rise to stardom after proprietor Clive Malunga, whom they saw helping other artists, introduced them to the late Fortune Muparutsa.
They met Muparutsa in 1996 and he mentored them leading to the release of their first single I do. In 2002 they recorded Aripo Wangu, which became an instant hit leading to the next single Ndofara.
During our musical journey, we featured on Pandakakuona by ExQ and Mafaro Chete by Afrika Revenge said Shamie.
Sadly, the duos only album was to be Moyo Wangu while most showgoers may remember them for the unforgettable performance at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo gala in 2003 in 2003.
They were to go solo soon afterwards and Shamie was to record his album Hazinei featuring GZe and Kevi from Trinity. It also has the track Ndamira Ndaneta featuring Nathan and many more.
Shamie recalls how artists like Muparutsa inspired him.
He taught me about patience, perseverance, and professionalism. I have other artists whom I still look up to today because of the way they arrange their music. Others its about their lyrics and some it's their stage performances.
Born Shamie Taderera Mabvudzi 42 years ago, Shamie is a Zimbabwean Afro-soul musician based in Cape Town.
He has so far released three albums. His music is accessible on any online streaming platforms.
Besides music, Shamie runs a small embroidery plant and manufactures gym and running wear. He also has interests in the transport industry.
Shamie recently joined Zeptagram through http://wwwteloszim.co.zw/ (TelosZim), a blockchain marketing solution for start-ups and regenerative systems. Zeptagram is a good platform if you want to grow as an artist because it connects you with many great artists and opportunities Shamie said.
Shamie has since worked with Tapefly, a band from Sweden, with producer and songwriter Johan Forsman Lowenstrom. They have also worked with Celeste Lowenstrom on vocals.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shamie has been forced to shelve his performances at music festivals in Ireland and Dublin. He however, said this will not stop him from trying to impress his fans.
Ahumba is Shamie's latest single featuring Celeste recorded in Cape Town and Sweden. The track was recently selected on one of Spotify's new hit lists.
This year it’s all about releasing music because life is too short. I will be dropping a lot of music to be first released in Europe, said Shamie.
Zeptagram has artists from America, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, and Australia.
It is an innovative trading platform that helps artists monetize publishing rights using distributed ledger technology. According to a report from Citigroup the idea of Zeptagram came after the realization that out of the music industry's US$43 billion revenue in 2017; only US$5 billion actually went to composers. The rest went to distribution services like radio stations, online platforms, and record labels.
Christina Lowenstrom, the CEO and founder of http://www.zeptagram.com, explained that they discovered that the value of music is not just the immediate earning, but the future income of the LP rights that has a value as well. She further explained that it is a way artists can be funded by their fans, friends, and family, and still maintain full control of their rights, and as a tool for creators when they want to work and partner up with their fans and investors on their terms.
“The reason we started this platform was that in the new environment of the music industry we discovered that you could be part of great success and still struggle with making a living out of it,” Lowenstrom said.
It wasn't a smooth sailing journey when Zeptagram was created.
“The challenge was to create ownership that could be identified and shared into small parts and transparent. The Blockchain provided the solution, in 2015 we started to build the concept and 2016 the first MVP was launched Lowenstrom said.
Zeptagram
Zeptagram
info@zeptagram.com
Ahumba by Shamie featuring Célestè