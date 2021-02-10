ABICALÇADOS AND APEX-BRASIL PARTNER WITH JOOR AND LAUNCH VIRTUAL SHOWROOM EVENT

Abicalçados and Apex-Brasil have joined forces to showcase a range of products from the Brazilian Footwear program on JOOR

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) have joined forces to showcase a range of products from the Brazilian Footwear program on JOOR, the world’s leading digital wholesale platform.

The initiative includes a virtual showroom event on JOOR Passport, launching February 11.

The initial Brazilian brands that will be part of JOOR’s virtual showcase include Schutz, Petite Jolie, Pegada, Piccadilly, Byara, Paula Torres, Ammabile, Smidt Shoes, Cecconello, Vizzano, Anatomic shoes, Stephanie Classic and Luiza Barcelos.

“Despite the disruption experienced in the industry last year, virtual shows saw strong acceptance and were met with great success,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. Savilla, notes that Latin America, specifically the footwear segment, has been drawing the attention of JOOR, which has been rapidly expanding internationally. "It is a pleasure for JOOR to assist in the promotion of Brazilian footwear in partnership with Abilcalçados and to see the strong growth of the brands that the program represents," says the executive.

The JOOR platform puts the entire buying process online to make wholesale smoother and smarter for both brands and retailers. It uniquely unlocks data between transacting parties, creating a single collaborative ecosystem so partners can easily access the vital metrics that drive their business in real time. In addition, they can leverage trends as they see them develop and work together to grasp emerging opportunities. JOOR connects over 12,500 brands with 300,000 retailers across 144 countries and handles over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions each month.

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development, trade promotion and image actions focusing on the international market. Learn more: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To reach these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse trade promotion actions that aim to promote exports and to value Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business networking meetings, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in important international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion formers to get to know the Brazilian manufacturing structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Learn more: www.apexbrasil.com.br.