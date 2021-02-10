Consult Your Community Partners with WorldData.AI to Empower Small Businesses across America with Business Insights

CYC Partners with WorldData.AI to Empower Small Businesses across America with Business Insights

Consult Your Community and WorldData.AI announced partnership to empower Small Businesses of America with data insights to improve their performance.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Consult Your Community and WorldData.AI announced a partnership with the objective of empowering Small Businesses of America with data insights to improve their performance.

Small businesses are symbols of the American Dream, employing nearly 60% of the workforce. However, only 50% of small businesses make it to their 5th year of operations. Many small business owners struggle with operational issues, and many do not capitalize on digital tools and analytics to grow their business.

Consult Your Community (CYC) is a nonprofit where students from America’s top universities provide small business owners the tools to succeed. CYC was founded in 2013 by students who craved responsibility and a chance to make a tangible impact for small businesses. Since 2015, over 2,405 students and young professionals from 30 universities have provided over 637,000 hours of pro bono counsel to small businesses.

WorldData.AI is the preeminent AI platform that has brought World Data in one place to empower researchers and data scientists with the ability to build improved Predictive Intelligence models.

As part of the partnership, WorldData.AI will be empowering volunteer consultants in Consult Your Community with relevant external datasets to drive data driven insights for small businesses. CYC students will have access to WorldData.AI 3.3 billion datasets that includes News Sentiments, 100 years of weather, macroeconomic trends, demographics, employment trends, financial markets, geointelligence, trade and transportation. Consultants of CYC will also have access to the premium WorldData.AI ML Platform, where they can combine the data of small businesses with WorldData.AI and build predictive models and applications for small businesses.

“CYC is making a real impact to the development of small businesses and we are delighted to be part of this great initiative. CYC also provides students with unique experiences and an opportunity to apply data analytics and strategies to solve real world problems,” said, Vivek Singh, Head of Marketing at WorldData.AI.

“Small businesses are significantly impacted by external factors such as macroeconomic trends, foot traffic, local employment rate, consumer sentiment, and other factors. This partnership will empower our volunteers to combine the vast external data from WorldData.AI with the sales and operational data of small businesses to drive more predictability and operational rigor for small businesses,” said Kiron Chandy, CEO of Consult Your Community.

About Consult Your Community

Consult Your Community's vision is to empower every entrepreneur to have the economic freedom to pursue the American Dream. Consult Your Community (CYC) was founded in 2013 by the current CEO, Kiron Chandy and a team of students across the country who craved responsibility and a chance to make a tangible impact for small businesses. Since 2015, Consult Your Community has helped organize students from top US universities who volunteered 637,000 hours of pro bono consulting for small businesses across America.

About WorldData.AI

WorldData.AI is a preeminent AI platform that empowers enterprises to leverage external data and build predictive intelligence. WorldData.AI offers News Sentiments, and over 3.3 billion trends. WorldData.AI Machine Learning Lab enables data scientists to rapidly integrate their data with WorldData.AI and build applications quickly. WorldData.AI serves leading enterprises, and was founded by Rajdeep Golecha, a recognized technology leader and entrepreneur.