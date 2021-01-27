RMDS Lab and WorldData.AI Launch Data Science Competition to Predict the Impact of News Sentiments on the Stock Market

A great opportunity for data scientists, researchers, and financial analysts worldwide to create positive social impacts.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RMDS and WorldData.AI joined forces to launch their 2021 Data Science Competition: Impact of News Sentiments on the Stock Market.

News Sentiments have a significant impact on stock prices and consumer behavior. This three-week challenge will require data scientists to detect the impact of news sentiments on the daily stock performance of companies.

RMDS is a leader in community-centered data science ecosystem services. It successfully organized a 2019 data science competition in partnership with a NASA JPL research group to predict hurricanes, and it created a 2020 data science competition in partnership with the City of Los Angeles for scoring COVID19 risk.

WorldData.AI is the preeminent AI platform that provides News Sentiments and Entity Relationship Maps generated from over 60 million news articles on the web, and over 3.3 billion curated time series datasets for predictive intelligence.

WorldData.AI will provide contestants with News Sentiment data, entity relationship maps, stock market data, macro trends and company financials. In addition, contestants will have access to WorldData.AI’s 3.3 billion datasets, which includes 100 years of weather, macroeconomic trends, demographics, employment trends, and financial markets.

Contestants will receive support from RMDS’s large pool of experts and data science professionals, training resources related to NLP and data science, plus a special forum at GRMDS.org for contestants to get questions answered and interact with other participants.

The competition is expected to start accepting contestant registration on Tuesday January 26, with the challenge officially starting on March 1, 2021. The competition will end on March 21, which is when all contestants need to submit their solutions. An award ceremony is planned for March 28.

Top solutions will be awarded significant cash prizes and certificates of recognition. Other non-cash awards include internships or full-time opportunities with sponsor organization, RMDS Lab, and WorldData.AI.

Participants will also receive a complimentary premium subscription to WorldData.AI, access to the WorldData.AI Machine Learning Lab for building their own applications, and invitations to present at RMDS IM Data 2021.

Learn more about the competition at https://grmds.org/competition/news-sentiment

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please connect with RMDS or WorldData.AI.

About RMDS Lab

RMDS Lab is a leader in community-centered data science services, creating a global ecosystem that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. RMDS was founded in 2009 by Dr. Alex Liu, who was the Chief Data Scientist at IBM and is a globally-recognized data science leader. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.

About WorldData.AI

WorldData.AI is a preeminent AI platform that empowers enterprises to leverage external data and build predictive intelligence. WorldData.AI offers News Sentiments and over 3.3 billion trends. WorldData.AI Machine Learning Lab enables data scientists to rapidly integrate their data with WorldData.AI and build applications quickly. WorldData.AI serves leading enterprises and was founded by Rajdeep Golecha, a recognized technology leader and entrepreneur.