Women in Tech Summit (WITS) Partners with WorldData.AI to support women for a successful career in Data Science

WorldData.AI and WITs collaborate to empower women in technology and data science

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 15-22% of data science professionals are women. The Women in Tech Summit (WITS) and WorldData.AI have joined forces to change this and support women who would like to build a successful career in Data Science.

Under this partnership, WorldData.AI will empower members of The Women in Tech Summit and, its non-profit beneficiary, TechGirlz, with its resources, premium datasets and its Machine Learning Platform that will enable them to build superior models by connecting internal data with over 3.3 billion World Data from WorldData.AI and develop predictive models powered by external data.

WITS facilitates support for women working in Technology with hands-on tech workshops, discussions about trending topics, and connects women in similar disciplines.

WorldData.AI will be now providing members of WITS and TechGirlz with premium access to its vast 3.3 billion World Data that includes access to its News Sentiments Database, 200 Years of Weather, 1000s of Macroeconomic Indicators, Demographics and Employment Database, Financial Markets Database, Geointelligence, Global Trade Database, Transportation, Health and more from WorldData.AI. They will also have access to WorldData.AI ML lab where they can develop and showcase their own applications leveraging World Data.

"We need more women to be attracted to Data Science as a career choice. We are delighted by this partnership and to be able to create more opportunities for women in data science", said Dr. PeiHsuan Lin, Senior Data Scientist at WorldData.AI.

"Our partnership with WorldData.AI will allow us to empower our community with the massive external data that will allow us to further provide value through our Tech events and create powerful impact from data science," said, Gloria Bell, WITS and TechGirlz Events and Marketing Manager.

About WorldData.AI

WorldData.AI is a preeminent AI platform that empowers enterprises to leverage external data and build predictive intelligence. WorldData.AI offers over 3.3 billion trends, News Sentiments, and Geo Intelligence. WorldData.AI Machine Learning Lab enables data scientists to integrate outside data with WorldData.AI and build applications to solve real-world problems. WorldData.AI was founded by Rajdeep Golecha, a recognized technology leader and entrepreneur. To learn more or find out how you can participate, please visit https://worlddata.ai/

About Women in Tech Summit (WITS)

WITS, a program of Creating It Futures, works to inspire, educate and connect women in the technology industry. Each event is organized to support the community of women currently working in technology and pave the way for women who want to enter the industry. By providing attendees with a unique combination of in-depth, hands-on tech workshops; discussions about careers in tech and how to pursue them; and networking opportunities with other women in technology, The Women in Tech Summit provides a venue to bring together and empower women across the technology industry. For more information about the summit or register for an upcoming summit, visit the website at www.womenintechsummit.com.

About TechGirlz

TechGirlz is a nonprofit program of Creating It Futures, focuses on fostering a love for technology in middle school girls and drive more women participation in technology. Anyone can use TechGirlz free, open-source technology courses to inspire curiosity, impart confidence and build a community that lays the foundation for technology application throughout a girl's career. Volunteer instructors have taught TechShopz courses in several states and four countries to tens of thousands of girls. To learn more or find out how you can participate, please visit http://www.techgirlz.org/.