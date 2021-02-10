Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Leads a Free, Guided Meditation for The Divine Romance
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 13th, 2021, at 7:30 pm Pacific Standard Time, Louix Dor Dempriey will be leading an online guided meditation in honor of The Divine Romance.
Come join us in commemorating this holy day created by Louix Dor Dempriey to honor and celebrate the courtship with The Beloved of your soul.
Zoom Login information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89180835354?pwd=TXoxYk5sS1BzZ2R2aC9VanpGOGVzdz09
Meeting ID: 891 8083 5354
Passcode: 221440
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
