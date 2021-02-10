Pastor David Scarlett & Prophet Amanda Grace to be Featured on the Everything Home Talk Radio Show LIVE Feb 11 @ 5pm ET

Special Guests - Pastor Dave Scarlett & Prophet Amanda Grace of the popular show "Grace & Glory" | His Glory and Ark of Grace Ministries Everything Home Talk Radio Show & Podcast | Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! Everything Home Talk Show, Podcast & Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform | One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform Providing EVERYTHING You Need to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life & Make a Difference

They're discussing The Great Awakening, their show "Grace & Glory", return to religion, prophecies, current events & more. CALL IN with questions: 646-668-2537!

Pastor Dave & Prophet Amanda's sincere passion, mission to deliver the truth and way they explain passages in the bible, personally changed my perspective on religion and it's traditional 'Leaders'.” — Michele Swinick - Host & Founder of Everything Home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything Home , the Talk Radio Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness," is proud to announce a special LIVE show, Thursday February 11 @ 5pm ET, featuring Pastor David Scarlett of His Glory and Prophet Amanda Grace of Ark Of Grace Ministries .These two modern day spiritual trailblazers are inspiring hope and encouraging people to embrace religion or revitalize their relationship with God. Their engaging and entertaining personalities are resonating with millions and their messages are creating a positive movement across the world - at a time when we need it the most!"I'm honored to be interviewing Pastor Dave and the Prophet Amanda on our special live episode of the Everything Home Talk Radio Show," said Michele Swinick - The Queen of Quality Content - Host and Founder of Everything Home. "Their sincere passion, mission to deliver the truth and way they explain passages in the bible, personally changed my perspective on religion and it's traditional 'Leaders'. I wanted to share that feeling with more people and am very excited to be a part of this incredible event."Pastor Dave, a former Marine, came to the WORD after getting a taste of Heaven and a vision of Jesus after a near death experience. His Glory Ministry was formed to bring “the WORD of His Glory to the world.”Prophet Amanda Grace of Ark of Grace Ministries is a proven prophet who documents the visions, dreams, and prophecies that God has given her and many have come to fruition in 2020 and now in 2021.They've joined forces to create the popular weekly show, "Grace & Glory" and bring an innovative way to deliver the bible and current events by reminding the masses that the glory always goes to God - never man. They teach, not preach, which is refreshing and creates a new and inclusive community of pro-active believers.They will be taking listener questions so please call: 646-668-2537LISTEN LIVE @ 5pm ET on Thursday February 11 HERE: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/everythinghome *** They also will be hosting a "Meet and Greet" on Monday, February 15 @ 6:30pm at the Anthem Community Park in Anthem, AZ ***For more information: https://www.hisglory.me/ Ark of Grace Ministries: https://www.facebook.com/ArkofGrace4him ABOUT EVERYTHING HOME:Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom, and promote patriotism.Their "Purpose-Driven Partners" segment is LIVE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12pm to 1pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people who share their stories, passions and provide real-life, tangible takeaways. Everything Home is a fast-moving, motivational and inspirational show filled with valuable information and mixed with a little entertainment. 5 guests with 7 minute segments each.LISTEN LIVE HERE: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/everythinghome or catch the past podcast episodes on any of the major listening platforms. (They're listed on 14 of them.)One Location, With 5 Programs, For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource PlatformWEBSITE: http://EverythingHomeResourcePlatform.com ALL OF OUR LINKS, EPISODES & PROGRAMS: http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com

