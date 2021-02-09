Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: Suspect Arrested

Midvale — Dustin G. Andrus, wanted for multiple charges including sexual assault has been arrested. Andrus was the subject of an investigation involving a 16 year old victim who he allegedly raped and exploited.

Andrus was arrested at a Midvale Motel on Friday by US Marshals in an FBI-headed task force (the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program) without incident.

The Utah Attorney General’s office had issued a notice last week that Andrus was wanted and on the run. He had fled law enforcement in Clearfield by leading officers on a high speed chase that was called off due to public safety concerns. He had also eluded arrest in January in Salt Lake City, according to police there.

Andrus is being held without bail in Davis county and is scheduled to appear in court on February 10.

