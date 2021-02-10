Harlem Radio Program "Connects" With Massachusetts
Special Episode of NYC show will broadcast over Mass' airwaves!HARLEM, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Harlem Radio Program “Connects” with Massachusetts
Special episode of NYC show will broadcast over Mass’ airwaves
Why is a Pioneer Valley-centric Massachusetts radio station, “connecting” with a Harlem-focused program on February 10th?
Because of Wynora Aquila Ayana McCants.
The program is The Harlem Connection, which is supported by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce. The Harlem Connection showcases the people and the sounds that helped to establish and maintain Harlem as a cultural Mecca. The show is produced and hosted by DJ Black Icon 1 (Worldwide DJ Network’s NY Chapter Co-Chair), MamaSoul (of the "Life in the Key of M" podcast) and The L.A.W (Executive Producer) and the trio loves playing music from multiple genres and different eras before revealing how they all –somehow-- connect to Harlem. Episodes highlight Harlem connections to household names (Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald) and to locals (Marko Nobles, Claudia Hayden) who producers feel should be lauded. The Harlem Connection airs 10PM Fridays exclusively on one of the Big Apple’s most tenacious and experimental stations, WBAI-FM, which is currently part of the Pacifica Radio Network.
But WBAI’s airwaves exclusivity will be paused on February 10th when The Harlem Connection celebrates Wynora Aquila McCants. Ms. McCants graduated from Harlem’s renowned High School of Music and Art. Her artwork has been showcased in Harlem galleries. She worked for former NY Knick Fred Crawford, Sr. at HARYOU-ACT (Harlem Youth Opportunities Unlimited Associated Community Teams). Her family still lives in Harlem. All good fodder for the program’s regular format.
But Ms. McCants also worked in Massachusetts as an advocate for fair and affordable education, the disabled, and women’s rights. So while the upcoming episode will still be Harlem-centric, the producers adjusted their regular format to respect Ms. McCants’ other ties. Since Ms. McCants served as a University of Massachusetts Associate Dean of Admissions, some alumni she admitted into college will guest DJ segments of the episode. When the DJs play Folk, Gospel, Hip-Hop, Jazz, R&B, and Reggae, the selected artist’s Harlem and Pioneer Valley connections will be stated when applicable. Those adaptations raised the interest of Johanna Halbeisen, Programming Director of Valley Free Radio, a Pacifica Station in Florence, Massachusetts. Ms. Halbeisen made the arrangements to have The Harlem Connection air in the area where Ms. McCants last lived. “It is exciting to coordinate Valley Free Radio’s programming with our New York City sister station so we may collectively present a program that honors a woman so connected to both areas,” Ms. Halbeisen said. The L.A.W says that during this episode, “Listeners will travel on a Black History Month-befitting musical journey that ranges from Smokey Robinson to Mumu Fresh.”
“The Harlem Connection to Wynora Aquila Ayana McCants” episode airs on February 10th from 2-4PM (EST) via ValleyFreeRadio.org/listen. The Harlem Connection can generally be heard Fridays at 10PM on 99.5FM (in the New York City area) and via WBAI.org/listen-live (worldwide). Past shows are available via WBAI.org/archive.
####
Press Contact:
Zenobia.Simmons@gmail.com
646-319-7037
About WBAI:
The Harlem Connection generally airs Fridays at 10PM on 99.5FM (in the New York City area) and via WBAI.org/listen-live (worldwide). WBAI is a listener-supported radio station. As a member of the Pacifica chain of radio stations, it provides a vast array of original programming to listeners in the Metropolitan New York City region and worldwide. From a programming standpoint, WBAI is definitely not easy-listening. We all know what this means. We are charged with the responsibility to provide radio that informs, educates and entertains New York with a critical approach to politics, art, music, literature, health, and culture. WBAI provides a truly unique voice to New York City and its environs - and now, live online. Past episodes of The Harlem Connection are available via WBAI.org/archive.
Zenobia Simmons
Zenobs Music Management
zenobia.simmons@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter