Hip-Hop Star Crazyie1 Talks About His New Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crazyie1, who was born in Los Angeles and has had a colorful past as he admits himself, has become a rising star in the Hip-Hop world. After being forced to move from Los Angeles due to his criminal past, he turned his life around and headed to Denver where he replaced illegal drugs for the drug of music.
Now with his criminal past behind him Crazyie1 has set the music world alight with tracks that include Questions, Waiting, and Grim Reaper. With new music on its way, it is no wonder why his fans are getting exciting.
Crazyie1 has managed to do what most other unsigned artist have struggled to do, and that is to explode onto the worldwide music scene. With fans spanning far and wide including the UK, Australia< and Canada, Crazyie1 is becoming one of the most recognized unsigned artists in the world.
The Denver artist has proven that it doesn’t matter what you have done in your past, and what wrong road you have followed, it is never too late to change the direction of your life and become a success. Instead of being behind bars and watching his life waste away, the young artist is lighting his fans lives alight with his magical tunes.
We decided to sit down with Crazyie1 and find out more about the artist and what the future holds, here is what he had to say.
Crazyie1, first of all, how did you come up with your artist name and what does it mean? I came up with the name Crazyie1 because I was heavy into bone thugs in harmony back when I was younger and Krazyie and bizzy bone were my favorites out of the group. So, when I started rapping that was what I started with and kept all these years.
How would you describe your style of music? I describe it as going with the flow of the melody and the emotions that the music brings out of me, which changes with every song, Also I like to have fun with it.
At what age were you when you got interested in music? I was always into music from a young age, growing up in California I listened to a lot of Hip-Hop and R&B growing up. It was around the age of 16 I started dabbling in writing my own music and taking a stab at creating beats.
Why did you go down the Hip-Hop route instead of POP music or even rock? I love all 3 genres just more into rap music overall, but if I hear a nice rock, pop, or even country instrumental with a nice vibe ill jump on it. That's what makes music great there are so many different lanes to create.
Do you feel Hip Hop and Rap music gets the respect that it deserves? I believe it does People have been successful in the rap industry and made lots of money and opened other opportunities for themselves thru hip hop.
You have had a lot of success with your music, but what would you say is your biggest success to-date? So far, my biggest accomplishment is connecting with some solid industry connections that are hungry and working with big names in the music world and are always creating.
If you had the chance to work with any artist in the world, who would it be and why? I would have to say Eminem because I love his work ethic. he treats the industry like a Job in at 6:00 am out of the booth by 2:30 pm.
When it comes to music talent shows like American Idol, Hip-Hop, and rap music is ignored, why is that? I think it’s because they don't consider hip-hop as real music.
Questions, Waiting, and Grim Reaper were big tunes for you, they helped you to get noticed outside of the USA in countries including the UK, Australia, and Canada, so when can your fans expect to see some music videos? I’m dropping a video in the next coming weeks so soon. and after this video, I will be dropping a series of new videos back-to-back.
You have been working on new music, so when can we expect to hear it? I will be releasing new music all 2021 I have about 10 songs in the pipeline ready for release soon.
The COVID Pandemic has hit the music industry hard. It has resulted in fewer new music being released and artists being unable to perform live, how have you handled the Pandemic? It is giving me more time to write and focus on the craft and create new music so when things open back up, I’ll be fully prepared.
Once the Pandemic is over, when can your fans expect to see you perform live? I’ll be performing as soon as the government gives the okay maybe a little after just to see how things pan out.
Keep up-to-date with the artists social media account
https://www.instagram.com/crazyie1_official/
Or, to check out his music and learn more about him, please check it all out here
https://www.google.com/search?q=crazyie1&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS902US902&oq=crazyie1&aqs=chrome.0.69i59l2j0i13l3j69i60l3.5830j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
