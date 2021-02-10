Palm Springs Spectrum Spa Reopens Features Toprosan™ Organic Hand Sanitizer, Essential Scented Oils, Moisturizer Lotion
Reopening is wonderful and feeling safely sanitized at Palm Springs Spectrum Spa is possible by The Sanitizer Company (www.Sanitizer.Co).
Feeling safe at a salon is important. Rest assured The Sanitizer Company's Toprosan™ FDA approved ethyl alcohol surface & hand sanitizer has you covered at Spectrum Spa of Palm Springs, California.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being shut down due to a pandemic is not fun. Reopening is wonderful, and feeling safely sanitized at Palm Springs Spectrum Spa is possible by The Sanitizer Company (www.Sanitizer.Co). Both Spectrum Spa and The Sanitizer Company are local, woman-owned and operated businesses in the heart of the Coachella Valley.
Lock down in Palm Springs California was enforced strictly. Everyone staying home and staying safe waiting for the moment when feeling comfortable getting a facial, having hair done or getting a manicure. Spectrum Spa in downtown Palm Springs now carries three Toprosan™ essential products to help clients and customers feel safe and protected.
Here's a brief summary of the three newly added Toprosan™ essential products available for your safety at Spectrum Spa.
TOPROSAN™ - To Protect & Sanitizer is a three-product bundle:
(1) HAND & SURFACE SPRAY SANITIZER
Toprosan™ 75% FDA approved ethyl alcohol hand and surface sanitizer kills all known viruses, bacteria and fungi — it is FDA registered with the National Drug Code (NDC) 80149-001. Earth friendly, biodegradable, all natural, organic ingredients made in the USA.
(2) MOISTURIZING CREAM LOTION
Après
Toprosan™ vegan lotion is a moisturizing cream to apply “After” using Toprosan 75% alcohol-based sanitizer. Alcohol leaves the skin sanitized and can also leave the surface of skin feeling dry. The plant-based moisturizing hand and body lotion minimizes dryness “After” using alcohol-based Toprosan™ hand sanitizer.
(3) MOISTURIZING SCENTED OILS
Avec
Toprosan™ essential scented oils are all-natural organic and 100% plant-based extracted from natural plants/seeds/fruits using the methods of steam distillation cold press depending on the features of the plants. Essential Oils are used widely in aromatherapy and as organic, natural additives for cosmetics, lotions, perfumes and skin treatments. Toprosan™ created a variety of essential scented oils bringing you aromas to create a signature scent when used “With” unscented liquid Toprosan™ hand sanitizer. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to unscented liquid sanitizer to create a personal scented hand sanitizer.
Visit Spectrum Spa located at 403 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs CA 92262. They are an authorized retailer of Toprosan™ essential products designed to protect and sanitize. Spectrum Spa specializes in anti aging through cellular rejuvenation, and their treatments are non-surgical. They offer non-surgical face & body treatments called Arasys & Perfector. They also offer a pain free red laser hair growth treatment. It is for anyone experiencing hair loss. The laser heals the hair follicle allowing your own hair to grow again. All the treatments provided by Spectrum Spa of Palm Springs are 100% safe without side effects. For more information, call 760-318-2944 or visit their website at www.spectrumsalonandspa.com.
The Sanitizer Company (www.Sanitizer.Co) established in 2020 to join the fight against Covid-19 is located in the Coachella Valley. They created Toprosan™ to protect and sanitize using all natural ingredients. Toprosan™ is sold exclusively in private boutiques nationwide, through their website, and on Amazon. All USA orders Ship Free! For more information visit their website or send an email to info@sanitizer.co.
