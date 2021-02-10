Fiverr Mixing and Mastering Service by elevatetodaymusic Awarded Fiverr's Choice Badges
elevatetodaymusic professional audio engineer offers his services on fiverr. This service has been awarded both the rising star and Fiverr's Choice badges.
Thank you for the very quick response time and the track was ready a day earlier than I asked. The quality really is top quality and the best value for money.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perfect song often starts with a good recording. But the right mix and master is what elevates it to excellence. A mixing and mastering expert is usually the best person to go to for perfecting a good song. Freelance platform Fiverr has hundreds of freelancers that offer this service. That is why a Fiverr’s choice badge for a being top audio engineer is prized by elevatetodaymusic. (see on Fiverr click here)
— Client based in Portugal
Elevatetodaymusic has the skills and experience to provide outstanding mixing and mastering services. He’s been in the business for over ten years. He started offering the service on Fiverr in October of 2020. He quickly became a favourite among buyers. In just four weeks, he became a rising talent. Soon after, he became Fiverr’s choice for mixing and mastering.
His precision and willingness to work with his clients to achieve perfection have led to great reviews. His constant delivery of high-quality and quick service has led Fiverr to make him their choice for this service. His buyers are guaranteed professionally mixed and mastered radio-ready tracks for their projects. His rates are very reasonable.
elevatetodaymusic has offered free beats for Trippe Redd and The Kid Laroi
Elevatetodaymusic has produced music for Sean Kingston, Travis Scott, and Juice WRLD. He’s also worked with hundreds of companies the world over. His Fiverr clients have nothing but praises for his services. A UK-based Fiverr client raved “This was the best experience I’ve had, and he’s done what I’ve asked for and so much more, I highly recommend him because I swear this man is some type of god, I never found someone so helpful so go @ him right away!!!”
For more information on mix and master services from elevatetodaymusic, visit his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/elevatetoday/ or his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/ElevateToday.
