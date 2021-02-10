Michael Silberling Joins SCCG Management Advisory Board to Support Casino Management Practice

Logo of Las Vegas based casino gaming consultancy, SCCG Management. Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management Photo of Michael Silberling

Veteran gaming executive, Michael Silberling, joins SCCG Management Advisory Board to build upon the firm's casino management practice.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen A. Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today that veteran casino gaming executive, Michael Silberling, has joined their Advisory Board to build upon its casino management practice. Said Crystal, "As gaming expands throughout North America, our ability to provide support for operators who need top tier casino management resources and expertise remains a core capability for our firm. We have had a long relationship with Mike, and the opportunity to bring his global experience in casino management to SCCG, was tremendous. Mike is a veteran, operating at the highest levels of the gaming industry, delivering huge, measurable results for some of the largest casino operators in the world."

Michael Silberling is a casino executive who has enjoyed a career in casino entertainment & resort operations spanning over 25 years. After gaining his MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, he started as a management trainee at Harrah's Entertainment. Successive promotions and domestic and regional assignments led to Silberling's appointment to Managing Director for London Clubs International and President of International Operations for Caesars Entertainment Corporation from 2008 to 2014 and most recently from 2014-2018, as Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Gaming, LLC, where he contributed to several years of significant growth. At London Clubs International (LCI) in the United Kingdom from 2008 to 2014, Silberling was responsible for approximately 15 casinos across Europe, Middle East, and Africa and was a part of opening casinos in Cairo, Glasgow, and Leeds. As Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), Silberling's multitude of skills & experiences were deployed across the flagship property, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, as well as Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania, Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, ilani in Washington, Paragon Casino Resorts in Louisiana, Casino Niagara & Fallsview Casino in Ontario, Canada.

Michael Silberling said of the announcement, "I've known Stephen for a long time. The opportunity to support SCCG on their Advisory Board as they continue to grow their business during this amazing period of growth in the North American casino and iGaming industry felt like a perfect fit for me and SCCG."

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.