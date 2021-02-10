The Female Collaborative Announces its 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit
Succeeding Women’s History Month, non-profit will host a full-day conference that features celebrity speakers and social media influencers
The “Women Who Roar” Summit is equal parts inspiration and motivation. An opportunity for women to connect on a genuine, substantive level.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Female Collaborative will host its highly anticipated 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit on Saturday, April 10, 2021, preceded by networking events on the evenings of Thursday, April 8, 2021, and Friday, April 9, 2021. The Summit’s theme this year is “The Renaissance: Be Bold. Take Control.” and will focus on continued professional growth, financial health, and achieving integration of work and life through an emphasis on mind, body, and soul. The event will be held for the first time virtually enabling expanded participation to women globally.
The Female Collaborative, founded by Victoria Jenn Rodriguez of VJR Enterprises in 2017, is a bold community for women business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to show up as their authentic selves and actualize their dreams on their terms.
The dynamic speaker lineup includes:
- Sallie Krawcheck, one of the most respected voices on Wall Street and founder of Ellevest, the first financial company built to get more money in the hands of women;
- Soledad O’Brien, an Award-winning American broadcast journalist and executive producer;
- Jeffrey Bruce “Ja Rule” Atkins, a Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, singer, and actor;
- Jason Rosario, the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer at BBDO and founder of social impact agency The Lives of Men;
and more.
Sessions at the full-day Summit include:
Forced to Pivot: How Women Are Struggling to Keep Up
Money Foreplay: Prenups, Wills, & Getting Your Financial House in Order
Redefining Your Sexy: How to Keep it Spicy & Kick Body Shame to the Curb
The full agenda is available at https://www.thefemalecollaborative.com/Events.
The “Women Who Roar” Summit is generously underwritten by organizations including Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo.
“The “Women Who Roar” Summit is equal parts inspiration and motivation,” shared Victoria Jenn Rodriguez, CEO of The Female Collaborative. “Our board is passionate about The Female Collaborative and the work we do to mobilize and uplift women who want to shatter glass ceilings or grab the next rung in the career jungle gym. The Summit is a culmination of the work we do daily throughout the year and an opportunity for women to connect on a genuine, substantive level while learning how to grow their businesses or careers simultaneously.”
To register or learn more about the 4th Annual “Women Who Roar Summit, visit the website at www.thefemalecollaborative.com/Events. Media wishing to apply for credentials, please contact Maribel Rivera at maribel@maribelriveramktg.com.
ABOUT THE FEMALE COLLABORATIVE
The Female Collaborative is a national network consisting of over 2000 trailblazing women who collaborate, educate, and provide access to each other revolutionizing the way women work and do business together. The Female Collaborative offers masterclasses, networking events, vision board workshops, interviews with celebrities and influencers, business connections, and coaching and mentoring opportunities to help women actualize their dreams on their terms. Follow The Female Collaborative on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-female-collaborative/ or Instagram at Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thefemalecollaborative_/.
