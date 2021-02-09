National Household Sponge Day Marked by Scrubex
Holiday established to celebrate the sponge. The most common cleaning tool used by virtually every American household.
This celebration lets us showcase our innovative and category transformative products. Our antimicrobial sponges and scour pads are the perfect cleaning tools for the times we are now facing.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thursday, February 11th marks the first ever National Household Sponge Day. Founded by the American household scrubber sponge and scour pad brand Scrubex®, it was created to pay homage to the most universal cleaning tool the sponge. A versatile cleaning tool used by over 85% of American households to keep a myriad of surfaces clean. This ubiquitous tool made from cellulose or urethane foams and can have scrubbers attached making them a more formidable tool in the fight to keep surfaces clean. Recently Scrubex released a new line of Antimicrobial Scrubber Sponges and Scour Pads that are long lasting, contain a unique scrubber surface and will not smell.
“Why not celebrate something that we all take for granted but couldn’t live without,” stated Steven Golub, VP Sales & Marketing for Scrubex. “This national celebration lets us showcase our innovative and category transformative products. Our antimicrobial scrubber sponges and scour pads will not smell and are the perfect cleaning tools for the times we are now facing.”
The Scrubex sponges are loaded with features and benefits that set them apart from conventional cellulose based sponges. Our unique coated scrubber surface is long lasting and rinses clean. Our proprietary coated scouring surface is available in both heavy duty and non-scratch versions that is locked onto the sponge surface, rinses clean and will not trap food particles. We also use the latest technology in the formulation of our sponge material making it highly absorbent with the ability to soak up and hold onto more than ten times its weight in liquids. Proudly made in the United States.
Whether it be in the kitchen battling a sink full of dishes or in the bathroom taking on the shower or tub our feature rich Antimicrobial Scrubber Sponges and Scour Pads will make easy work of any cleaning task. Available nationally on Amazon with retails ranging from $7.99 to $20.49 depending on style and number per package.
