Scrubex Makes Cleaning Fun with Launch of NINJA™ Antimicrobial Multi-Purpose Scrubber Sponge
We are bringing real innovation and industrial design to the household scrubber sponge category. Something that hasn’t happened for many years.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scrubex brand brings innovation and fun to cleaning with a new patent pending design of household scrubber sponge called the NINJA™ Antimicrobial Multi-Purpose Scrubber Sponge. This functional design is in the shape of the Ninja Warrior’s trusty weapon the Ninja Star. The clever design allows the users fingers to lock in place making for a secure grip while cleaning all types of surfaces. You can even use the reliefs in the design to pinch around the rim of a glass or bowl to quickly clean those tough surfaces.
“We are bringing real innovation and industrial design to the household scrubber sponge category. Something that hasn’t happened for many years,” stated Steven Golub, VP Sales & Marketing for Scrubex. “By coupling this design with our unique non-scratch coated scrubber and adding the antimicrobial component you have a true performing household scrubber sponge that will last and won’t smell.”
The Ninja sponge is loaded with features. Our unique coated scrubber surface is long lasting and rinses clean. Our scouring surface is softer than the coatings used in today’s non-stick cookware and bakeware so it is safe for all surfaces. We also use the latest technology in our sponge material making it highly absorbent having the ability to soak up and hold onto more than ten times its weight in liquids. All proudly made in the United States.
Whether it be in the kitchen battling a sink full of dishes or in the bathroom taking on the shower or tub our feature rich non-scratch sponge will not let you down. Available nationally on Amazon.com a 4ct with a retail of $7.99 and an 8ct with a retail of $12.99.
