Rempac Foam Invests in the Health and Well-Being of Employees During Covid-19 Pandemic

LUMBERTON, NC, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rempac Foam, LLC, an essential company producing quality cleaning products and necessary components for personal protective equipment (PPE) takes the health of its valued employees seriously by installing a state of the art Viking Pure generator at its North Carolina facility. The generator allows them to produce two kinds of powerful and effective natural cleaning agents on-site: a surface cleaner called PureClean and a sanitizer called PureSan. The PureSan solution is highly effective at killing pathogens, including coronaviruses, while remaining safe and nontoxic. The patented system is EPA registered and the cleaning agents have been granted an official Green Seal Certification. It is all a part of Rempac’s holistic approach to employee safety including monitoring employee temperatures, providing reusable cloth masks and hand sanitizer as well as practicing social distancing.“Our employees are family to us. We care deeply about their health and appreciate all the hard work being exhibited to keep things running during this uncertain time,” stated Marc Bushell, Co-Owner of Rempac Foam. “The Viking system is a big part of our overall corporate strategy at staying safe. I did it because I thought it would be the most effective without toxicity. It was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our employees and I wouldn’t have to worry about a supply scarcity of disinfectants.”“I love that this system allows us to disinfect and clean our facility and keep our employees safe by using electrolyzed water, a safe and non-toxic material that is extremely effective,” stated Alan Bushell, Co-Owner of Rempac. “Having the ability to use the product while operating the plant is extremely beneficial to us as an essential business. It means zero down time so we can spend our time responding to our customers’ orders.”The system went fully operational last week and is being used to disinfect and clean the facility daily. Spray bottles of the solutions are positioned around the workplace to be utilized by anyone wanting to disinfect their hands or workspace as needed. The company is also making the material available for employees to take home to clean and disinfect their own homes.About Rempac Foam, LLCRempac Foam, a family owned business since 1962, has built a strong US based manufacturing company. We currently operate a modern 250,000 square foot facility in Lumberton, NC providing nationally branded and private label sponge programs with the corporate headquarters located in Rochelle Park, NJ. Our expertise lies in developing custom engineered foams for the household, hardware, automotive, protective cushioning and medical industries. Our unique coated household scrubber sponges and sanding sponges are loved by consumers all over the country.Where new ideas in foam take shape.™



