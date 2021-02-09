Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,205 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile arrested for Clewiston murder and attempted murder

For Immediate Release February 9, 2021   PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Timothy J. Anderson, 17, of Belle Glade, was arrested yesterday on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.   An investigation by FDLE and the Clewiston Police Department found that, on January 10, Anderson went to the West Express Inn in Clewiston, where he shot two adult women.  One victim survived a gunshot wound to her head while the other victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.   FDLE agents worked diligently to locate and apprehend Anderson.  He was located at a residence in Belle Glade where he was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies.  The investigation remains active.   Anderson was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Palm Beach County on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

Juvenile arrested for Clewiston murder and attempted murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.