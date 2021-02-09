Juvenile arrested for Clewiston murder and attempted murder

February 9, 2021 PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Timothy J. Anderson, 17, of Belle Glade, was arrested yesterday on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. An investigation by FDLE and the Clewiston Police Department found that, on January 10, Anderson went to the West Express Inn in Clewiston, where he shot two adult women. One victim survived a gunshot wound to her head while the other victim died of multiple gunshot wounds. FDLE agents worked diligently to locate and apprehend Anderson. He was located at a residence in Belle Glade where he was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The investigation remains active. Anderson was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Palm Beach County on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20Judicial Circuit.

