Fashion + Style Blogger Jaimie Tucker Creates Name in $46 Billion Dollar Mom Industry 'Mommy + Me Outfits' Niche
In the $46 Billion Dollar Mom Industry, 'Mommy + Me' Outfits are Trending and Fashion + Style blogger, Jaimie Tucker is Creating Memorable Mommy + Me Moments.
Mommy and me is more than just fashion, it's an intimate moment that you share with your child!”BOSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "As a mother of two little girls, it's important for me to showcase the most authentic parts of my life and lifestyle. I enjoy fusing fashion and family and the 'Mommy + Me Outfit' niche has been so fun to explore! And ... not to mention how popular it is with my audience. Women are having so much fun dressing their kids, and themselves too!"
— Jaimie Tucker, CEO JaimieTucker.com
Moms influence a huge portion of household spending, and the Mommy industry itself is 3Trillion annually in sales. For our family, I look for quality pieces that are functional, yet also add some fun to our days. It's exciting to then share them with my audience. There is so much creativity and passion in the mom community. I hope to influence other women in finding products that work for their families, and at the same time, bring them enjoyment.
"As a lifelong fashion lover, I had always dreamed of having daughters that I could share my interest in style with. My girls and I started having fun with matching outfits, and when I saw how much others were enjoying our images, I really got into it. Wearing matching looks make everyday moments feel special and playful. I hope my daughters continue to enjoy 'twinning' for some time!" says Tucker.
Tucker's content now ranking on the first page of Google when searching for keywords related to 'Mommy + Me Outfits,' Tucker realizes that she has created a successful persona in the 'Mommy + Me' niche. Her 'Mommy + Me' content also ranking highly among other search words.
The Mommy + Me category is not just a product niche, it's largely about special moments and creating memories. When a mom decides to purchase matching outfits for herself and her children, chances are there is a special event or moment she is looking to make extra special. There is an emotional connection between what she and her children are wearing and their lives on that day.
"Mommy and me is more than just fashion, it's an intimate moment that you share with your child!"
I admire several of the brands in the space and get inspiration from their artistic vision of the intimate mother and daughter moment. It goes beyond style."
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here