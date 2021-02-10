Expos are Back - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace’s Oklahoma Cannabusiness Expo Kicks Off Today!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is proud to announce our Oklahoma Cannabusiness Expo in Tulsa begins today - officially kicking off the return of expositions and our 2021 series of B2B expos.
Starting at 10 a.m. today, attendees will be able to safely source products and services from top cannabusiness exhibitors, all while learning what the emerging Oklahoma cannabis industry has to offer.
“We had to make adjustments to our ‘normal’ like everyone else, but it's time to get back to what we love doing and that is creating events for cannabis professionals to come together and do business,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
With medical cannabis now booming in Oklahoma and recreational adult-use cannabis just around the corner, USCannaExpos.com invites you to join hundreds of industry professionals in Tulsa today and tomorrow to learn more about the expanding and profitable opportunities in this region’s fast expanding market.
Following all state recommended guidelines, over 40,000 square feet of the top cannabis industry suppliers will be on the show floor exhibiting the latest in cannabis production technology.
Full access tickets include entry to the South’s largest cannabusiness networking mixer at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 10th. Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
To purchase tickets for the Oklahoma expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/ok40off/.
Through USCannaExpo.com’s series of B2B expos, we connect dedicated cannabusiness professionals with exhibitors providing the products and services needed in this blossoming market. Each expo has a large floor to showcase companies and dozens of educational business seminars led by industry leaders.
2021 Series of Expos - Our expos are all about business - Non-smoking
Oklahoma: Feb. 10-11; Central Park Hall; Tulsa, Okla.
Michigan: March 18-19; Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center; Birch Run, Mich.
Ohio/Kentucky: May 19-20; Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati
Chicago: June 24-25; Odeum Expo Center; Villa Park, Illi.
Tri-State: Aug. 25-26; Pennsylvania Convention Center; Philadelphia
Texas: Oct. 20-21; Venue TBD; Dallas
If you are interested in one of the shows in our lineup, please contact us at sales@CannabisImp.com or (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Starting at 10 a.m. today, attendees will be able to safely source products and services from top cannabusiness exhibitors, all while learning what the emerging Oklahoma cannabis industry has to offer.
“We had to make adjustments to our ‘normal’ like everyone else, but it's time to get back to what we love doing and that is creating events for cannabis professionals to come together and do business,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
With medical cannabis now booming in Oklahoma and recreational adult-use cannabis just around the corner, USCannaExpos.com invites you to join hundreds of industry professionals in Tulsa today and tomorrow to learn more about the expanding and profitable opportunities in this region’s fast expanding market.
Following all state recommended guidelines, over 40,000 square feet of the top cannabis industry suppliers will be on the show floor exhibiting the latest in cannabis production technology.
Full access tickets include entry to the South’s largest cannabusiness networking mixer at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 10th. Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
To purchase tickets for the Oklahoma expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/ok40off/.
Through USCannaExpo.com’s series of B2B expos, we connect dedicated cannabusiness professionals with exhibitors providing the products and services needed in this blossoming market. Each expo has a large floor to showcase companies and dozens of educational business seminars led by industry leaders.
2021 Series of Expos - Our expos are all about business - Non-smoking
Oklahoma: Feb. 10-11; Central Park Hall; Tulsa, Okla.
Michigan: March 18-19; Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center; Birch Run, Mich.
Ohio/Kentucky: May 19-20; Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati
Chicago: June 24-25; Odeum Expo Center; Villa Park, Illi.
Tri-State: Aug. 25-26; Pennsylvania Convention Center; Philadelphia
Texas: Oct. 20-21; Venue TBD; Dallas
If you are interested in one of the shows in our lineup, please contact us at sales@CannabisImp.com or (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn