Underdog Heats Up District 30 State Senate Race
Long time Los Angeles business owner Joe Lisuzzo, endorsed by the Los Angeles County GOP for the state senate seat in District 30 is stirring up this highly contentious race. UCLA grad and former owner of “Al Gelato” a successful restaurant and ice cream company in West LA on Robertson Blvd., is the new voice in the March 2nd Special Election State Senate Race in District 30.
“I’m tired of seeing our restaurants, salons and many Small Businesses closing and leaving LA. Each year more of our citizens are on the street and crime is rising. The time is now for serious change and fresh leadership.”
Pivotal to Joe Lisuzzo’s campaign is revitalizing and safely reopening small businesses in Los Angeles which are the “lifeblood of our city and state.” Other platforms include the rising homeless crisis, improving the education of kids in our minority communities, improving veteran services, offering inclusionary support for families with special need issues, and improving the infrastructure of Los Angeles city streets and sidewalks.
Lisuzzo is also endorsed by Schwartz Bakery, a Kosher retail bakery and restaurant has been a Southern California landmark since 1954 and LYB Events, an all-inclusive fashion show and red carpet that is inclusive of all backgrounds, ages, and sizes.
Ballots have gone out and the people are taking notice. Joe's interviews on shows such as The Mo'Kelly Show, Spectrum News, and David Hernandez's show The Answer have the people talking. In true David vs. Goliath fashion, Lisuzzo is the new voice District 30 is looking for to help the city out of the pandemic and into the future.
