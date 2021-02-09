Department of Transportation / City of Rapid City / Pennington County / Rapid City Area MPO Seeks Public Input into the US16 Corridor Study

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County, and the Rapid City Area MPO, will hold an online public meeting to present transportation improvement scenarios developed for the US16 Corridor Study from January 30, 2021 through February 28, 2021.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website at www.us16corridor.comrather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

This final public meeting is geared toward presenting corridor scenarios representative of potential future projects that address long-term transportation needs identified as part of this study. These scenarios group refined concepts presented at the previous public meeting. Input will aid in the development of study recommendations and general timeline for implementation.

The goal of the study is to develop a long-range plan for the US16 corridor through the study area. The corridor being studied includes:

US16 from the junction with US16A (Keystone Wye) to Cathedral Drive in Rapid City

Emphasis areas are on the intersections of US16 with US16 B / Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information will be posted to the study website: https://us16corridor.com/.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at (605) 773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

- 30 -