From Beginner to Expert, Pintar Art Supply’s 26-Pack, Medium Tip, Acrylic-Based Paint Pens Collection is Perfect for All

These pens are amazing. My granddaughters made a friendship rock garden…It has been great fun since we are on lockdown. Great way to stay in touch with friends.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists of all skill levels are over the moon with excitement about the 26-pack of premium, water-based, permanent painting pens in Pintar Art Supply’s expanding line of high-quality, Japanese ink art supplies. Suitable for painting on rock, wood, plastic, glass, ceramic, and more, the non-toxic Pintar Acrylic Paint Markers set features vibrant, lasting colors for creators to express themselves through a limitless array of art projects.
The 5 mm tip, odorless paint pens come in a 26-pack of solid and concentrated pigment colors including metallics that can create “head-turning results” in the artists’ DIY and craft projects.
Pintar customer, Gaelyn Whitley Keith, who had the opportunity to purchase the acrylic paint marker set early, gave the set a five-star review, commenting “These pens are amazing. My granddaughters made a friendship rock garden…It has been great fun since we are on lockdown. Great way to stay in touch with friends.”
With a wide range of long-lasting waterproof colors to create on almost any surface, customers have expressed excitement about using the markers for their own creations as well as gifting them to friends and family as a way to stay in touch and engaged during continued pandemic-related social distancing.
“We’re delighted that the new Pintar Acrylic Paint Markers set is not only bringing customers’ artwork to life with our vivid and diverse pigments but also bringing people together. The fact that customers are also excited to share the set with friends, family, grandchildren, and others as a way to stay active together while separated by social distancing is a bright spot we are glad to be a part of,” said Pintar CEO, Shane Branker.
The long-lasting paint pens come with the added protection of an airtight cap and water-resistant, smooth-flowing ink. Expected to be a popular choice for rock painting, glass, ceramics, paper, and more, the marker set also comes with two, free, bonus downloadable coloring books. Like all Pintar products, the Pintar Acrylic Paint Markers set caters to artists of all skill levels.
The Pintar Acrylic Paint Markers set is available for purchase on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Etsy.com, Wish.com, and the company’s website at www.pintarartsupply.com where orders of $30 or more ship free in the continental United States.
About Pintar Art Supply
Pintar Art Supply produces the highest-quality premium acrylic and oil-based paint pens in different sizes for beginner, intermediate, and professional artists. We have the most unique packs of pens from pastels, to skin tones and earth-tones, metallics, glitter, and more. We use rich Japanese ink and they all come in assorted tips for every artist's use. Pintar Paint Pens were created BY artists FOR artists.
