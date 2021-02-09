VARStreet Software Solution for DHS FirstSource III Contract
VARStreet Inc's Bid Support Program can help you meet the DHS FirstSource III RFP requirements related to contract catalog, eCommerce, reporting, etc.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) established the First Source Program in 2006 as a more efficient way to access commoditized information technology (IT) products.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Indefinite Delivery/ Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts through FirstSource III covers the procurement of various IT hardware and services from small to medium-sized value-added resellers (VARs).
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of software solutions for VARs, MSPs and GovEd VARs, both small and large. They have worked with thousands of VARs selling to Government agencies and understand the GovEd contract requirement.
Their software stack includes a modern eCommerce platform, an advanced sales quoting solution, a FREE CRM module, procurement software, intelligent reporting and analytics, and catalog integration with over 45 IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada.
They also have an in-house team of highly experienced and skilled engineers who can take any enhancement or modification request for a particular contract and turn it around quickly for contract compliance and management.
VARStreet offers a unique ‘Bid Support Program’ where they become a technical arm to VARs bidding for a DHS FirstSource III contract and not only help them respond to the RFP but also help them remain in compliance related to eCommerce, contract catalog and reporting, till the award is made.
They offer support to VARs bidding for a DHS FirstSource III contract. They can host and provide an eCommerce store with contract holder specific branding, with a page to include online program support information on how to obtain a quote including contact information of appropriate sales representatives and support staff.
Their quoting tool is user-friendly and you can send quotations to the Government as per DHS FirstSource III guidelines. Export of the quotations is also possible in an appropriate format for loading to the DHS marketplace. They can also automate and provide as many reports as possible through the application to meet the DHS FirstSource III reporting requirements.
VARStreet goes beyond just supporting GovEd VARs. Their software is the best in class to sell to the government as it has many functionalities that make it easy to quickly respond to RFQs, and features that will build efficiencies in internal processes, boost productivity, help accurate tracking of the sales pipeline, and a lot more for your VAR business.
Their eCommerce stores have PunchOut integrations with all popular eProcurement applications like Coupa, Jaggaer, SAP, PeopleSoft, etc.
Their powerful quotation tool supports special features rebates, technical refresh, RFQ, approval workflows, adding products from the aggregated catalog to the contract catalog and a lot more that makes selling to the Government very efficient.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
