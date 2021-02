Middlesex- Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 1830 hours

STREET: Mill Brook Road (VT RTE 17)

TOWN: Fayston, Vermont

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy, snow-covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Bonilla

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tempte, Arizona

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: V60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver's side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Larissa Bailey

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Atlas

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front and rear doors/airbag deployment

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/07/2021 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mill Brook Road in

the town of Fayston, Vermont. An investigation showed the operator of vehicle

1, Taylor Bonilla, was travelling down Mill Brook Road which was icy and snow

covered. Bonilla lost control of her vehicle and began to slide, causing her to

travel into the oncoming lane colliding with vehicle 2, Larissa Bailey, who was

travelling up Mill Brook Road. There were no injuries. Road conditions were a

significant contributing factor to this crash.