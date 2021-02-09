News Release - LSA Arrest - Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A500435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02-08-21 at approximately 1821 hours

STREET: US Rte 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Jolley/Short Stop

WEATHER: Clear and cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Mostly dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mikayla Camber

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 05

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: S60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Samantha Batchelder

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: damage to the front bumper/passenger side headlight area

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02-08-21 at approximately 1821 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a two vehicle crash that had just taken place in front of the Derby Short Stop on US Rte 5. It had been advised that one of the vehicles involved sped away from the scene. A witness to the crash followed this vehicle and was able to provide a description of the vehicle as well as the registration. Other witnesses were able to describe the two occupants of the vehicle at the time. The occupants of this vehicle were also captured on the store's video surveillance. It was reported that Op #2, Batchelder, was traveling south on US Rte 5, with her two young children in the vehicle, when Op #1, later identified as Camber, pulled right out in front of her, from the store parking lot. Op #2, Batchelder attempted to avoid colliding with Camber's vehicle, by slamming on her brakes and swerving toward the center of the roadway. It was advised by all the witnesses that Camber was starting to turn right and then turned left at the last minute, right in front of Batchelder. Batchelder had no time to avoid the collision with Camber's vehicle. It was reported that after the crash took place Camber sped away from the scene without stopping. Later in the evening, Camber was stopped for an unrelated incident and through investigation it was learned that Camber was the operator of the Volvo in this LSA crash. It should be noted that Camber was still operating the Volvo. Camber was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to this charge.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-09-21 at 1000 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739