News Release - LSA Arrest - Derby Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A500435
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02-08-21 at approximately 1821 hours
STREET: US Rte 5
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Jolley/Short Stop
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear and cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Mostly dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mikayla Camber
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 05
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: S60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Samantha Batchelder
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 08
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: damage to the front bumper/passenger side headlight area
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02-08-21 at approximately 1821 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a two vehicle crash that had just taken place in front of the Derby Short Stop on US Rte 5. It had been advised that one of the vehicles involved sped away from the scene. A witness to the crash followed this vehicle and was able to provide a description of the vehicle as well as the registration. Other witnesses were able to describe the two occupants of the vehicle at the time. The occupants of this vehicle were also captured on the store's video surveillance. It was reported that Op #2, Batchelder, was traveling south on US Rte 5, with her two young children in the vehicle, when Op #1, later identified as Camber, pulled right out in front of her, from the store parking lot. Op #2, Batchelder attempted to avoid colliding with Camber's vehicle, by slamming on her brakes and swerving toward the center of the roadway. It was advised by all the witnesses that Camber was starting to turn right and then turned left at the last minute, right in front of Batchelder. Batchelder had no time to avoid the collision with Camber's vehicle. It was reported that after the crash took place Camber sped away from the scene without stopping. Later in the evening, Camber was stopped for an unrelated incident and through investigation it was learned that Camber was the operator of the Volvo in this LSA crash. It should be noted that Camber was still operating the Volvo. Camber was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to this charge.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-09-21 at 1000 hrs.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
