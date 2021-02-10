New Benetech SC3™ Enclosed Conveyor System Provides Revolutionary Technology for Total Dust Management

Benetech SC3™ Enclosed Conveyor System

Benetech, Inc. has announced the availability of its new SC3 Self-Cleaning Conveyor Capsule, an enclosed conveyor system for total command of fugitive dust.

AURORA, IL, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benetech, Inc. has announced the availability of its new SC3 Self-Cleaning Conveyor Capsule, an enclosed conveyor system for total command of fugitive dust in bulk material handling.

The SC3 system defeats dust and spillage through a fully enclosed, self-cleaning conveyor capsule that simplifies inspection and access, improves employee safety, eliminates clean-up labor costs, reduces unscheduled downtime and extends conveyor-belt life, all while preventing further dust build-up.

In particular, the enclosed conveyor capsule resolves problems often faced with air-supported conveyors, which frequently trap material between the belt and the conveyor and, as a result, increase friction and wear on the belt and structure.

Inspecting and correcting the issue requires shutting down the conveyor and lifting the belt, which becomes an even bigger challenge if access space is limited.

Bulk material handlers also need to prevent fugitive material and dust from building up at the transition areas between pulleys and the edge of air-supported conveyors. Spillage needs to be controlled at the loading locations as well. Both areas can be hard to reach and, because they are open, dangerous to personnel, creating safety and compliance concerns.

The SC3 enclosed conveyor’s technology resolves these challenges with vital features such as no transitions from roller to steel pan where material can be spilled or scraped off the belt; pivot-and-tilt training idlers on the return side of the belt for belt centering under the load point; and a built-in Washdown System with a fine spray for removing particulate accumulation. Conveyor components are readily accessible as well.

“Benetech understands bulk material handlers’ great demand for enhanced production with lower life-cycle costs in a hazard-free working environment,” said Benetech President and CEO Ron Pircon. “The SC3 Self-Cleaning Conveyor Capsule is designed and engineered to improve output and efficiency while totally managing dust with safety and compliance.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit www.benetechglobal.com.