iWave Announces New Technology Partnership With Slate by Technolutions
iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solutions announces new integration with Slate by TechnolutionsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is excited to announce the launch of its newest integration, iWave for Slate. Slate by Technolutions has been developed exclusively for higher education and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience. Integrating iWave and Slate will allow advancement teams from higher education organizations to fundraise more effectively and focus their time and resources on top gift prospects. It brings the donor intelligence they need directly into their database.
Slate offers gift process and management, reporting, telephony capabilities, print, SMS, and email communication channels. Donor records keep track of giving history, level of engagement, and many other custom data points. Bespoke portals can be built to allow institutions to create giving days, alumni directories, and donor websites that leverage the totality of data housed in Slate.
iWave delivers a comprehensive suite of wealth and philanthropic data and insights that enables nonprofit, education and healthcare organizations to uncover donors with the greatest capacity, affinity and inclination to donate.
This integration will enable Slate users to leverage iWave’s sophisticated fundraising intelligence within Slate. Higher Education organizations leveraging iWave for Slate will now be able to access iWave’s powerful fundraising intel at their fingertips to identify major gift donors, uncover donors who could be giving more to their organization, understand a prospect’s capacity and inclination to give, and much more.
iWave clients will be able to easily import data by selecting a delivered source format that will map the incoming data directly into donor records. The donor information will be available immediately for querying, reporting, and outreach.
"It's really exciting to have robust integrations with strong technology companies like Slate.” said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. “The launch of iWave’s new platform has allowed us to seamlessly integrate with technology partners faster. With this partnership, we can provide nonprofits with quick access to iWave's fundraising intel and proprietary analytics within Slate to guide and support donor cultivation strategies."
What our clients are saying:
“Wofford is extremely excited about the integration between Slate and iWave. As our donor research program matures, tools such as iWave are essential to our success. To have the ability to use Slate to identify those prospective donors, screen them through iWave, and seamlessly have the data available on the constituent’s record in Slate, where everyone is comfortable and anxious to find it, is ideal. Raymond Ruff, Director of Constituent Management Systems and Process Management, Wofford College
“Illinois Wesleyan University's priority is to have quick and accurate data to drive forward strategic prospecting decisions. The integration between Slate and iWave will make this possible through a clean and concise interface for key University partners to access and use. Having iWave data elements easily accessible on a constituent record will allow prospecting strategies to occur at an individual level. However, storing all of the most up-to-date data in Slate will also provide the macro view of our prospect landscape through Slate's quick and easy query and reporting capabilities.” Gina Mandros, Director of Advancement Operations, Illinois Wesleyan University
“This integration of Slate and iWave will provide members of the Slate advancement community with access to powerful fundraising tools,” said Technolutions CEO Alexander Clark. “We strive to help our clients work more efficiently, and by partnering with iWave, Slate users will have immediate access to even more data points to better help them cultivate relationships with donors.”
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Slate
Over 1,300 partner colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their student lifecycle and application management needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher ed and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.
About Technolutions
Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change on the world of higher education. www.technolutions.com
