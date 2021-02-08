Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Regions Bank
February 08, 2021
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application under section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama, to establish a branch at Farm to Market Road 423 (West University Drive), just south of Highway 380, Frisco, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
