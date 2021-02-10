Technology Platform Simplifies Community Management and Payment Processing for Nonprofits
Member.buzz is a powerful catalyst in helping nonprofits reap digital rewards.
Member.buzz is the simple, all-in-one tool that nonprofits have been looking for. The facts speak for themselves:
— William Yeack
• The last twelve months are some of the worst on record for charities and nonprofits.
• The pandemic, and the recession in its wake, has hit charities much harder than private enterprise.
• Nonprofits rely on public generosity to survive, but fundraising events like races, walks, and galas are all cancelled for the foreseeable future.
• More than 40% of the organizations that play a vital role in filling the underfunded gaps left by the government are at risk of shutting down.
The reality is, nonprofits must transition their events to a digital format to survive, but that's not easy when many are using outdated collaboration platforms.
Enter Member.buzz, the leading digital platform for the pandemic survival of nonprofits. Member.buzz is a free cloud-based platform that enables organizations to further their missions through easy-to-use technology and puts a variety of tools at their disposal. This technology has been indispensable for organizations who are under pressure to provide for their causes but are suffering due to the pandemic.
To put it simply: Member.buzz provides an adjustable, flexible space for nonprofits to curate an online community for their employees, volunteers, and donors.
The powerful digital tools accessible in the Member.buzz workspace have equipped nonprofits with the infrastructure to plan successful virtual fundraising events, process fundraising revenue, engage supporters with newsletters and blog posts, create stunning websites, and manage hardworking volunteers.
The reality is, nonprofits have been slow to adapt to evolving technology in comparison to private corporations and Member.buzz’s free platform has provided them with a long-overdue digital transformation.
In May 2020, a survey conducted by Hopelab reported that only half of the nonprofits surveyed offered a web or mobile app and only 40% offered a membership portal. So, Member.buzz formed a dedicated team for the transformation process, guiding nonprofits through every step in creating their online workspace. Over 400 nonprofits have adopted the platform in the past year, and the company believes their unique customer service and advanced technology are keys to this rapid success.
Ride Janie Ride is a nonprofit which has seen a huge impact in their fundraising effectiveness due to their adoption of the Member.buzz platform to organize and host their annual fundraiser. While the event, a 50-mile motorcycle ride through Chicago to raise money for those affected by cancer was canceled due to the pandemic, Ride Janie Ride was still able to engage with their community and raise funds online to support their mission.
Luke Pennings, Executive Director of Ride Janie Ride, explains: “Since partnering with Member.buzz to host our website, we’ve experienced a very stable, always available space for our constituents. I used to be the webmaster, but I no longer have to perform any of the tasks needed to keep the site current with content, security, and event scheduling. I have the peace of mind of knowing that Member.buzz will perform the tasks needed to keep our organization up and running. The folks at Member.buzz are very easy to work with and because they understand our needs, they know exactly how to deliver what benefits our organization. Our website is attractive, functional and supports every need of the organization.”
Member.buzz is empowering nonprofits of all sizes to leverage their technology, which means they’re better-equipped to deliver on their missions. At Scholar Wine, Member.buzz’s membership-management solutions were instrumental in shifting employees to remote work, handling administrative duties, and keeping the team connected. “When the pandemic hit, we realized we would not be able to bring in any income for at least a year, so we immediately had to review and cut our costs to stay afloat”, says Max Wahl of Scholar Wine. “Member.buzz is free, so the threat of not being able to afford the technology was not on our radar. We have actually used this time to work with the Member.buzz design team to make some very positive updates to our Space!”
A word from Member.buzz: “Strategically selecting the tools that empower both the nonprofits’ staff and the outside community to deliver their mission is essential today, and in the post-pandemic world,” suggests William Yeack, Founder and CEO of Member.buzz. “Member.buzz is the simple, all-in-one tool that nonprofits have been looking for to achieve this.”
