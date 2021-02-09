Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,103 in the last 365 days.

Yardstick Management Enlists Gordon Callaway as Its New Consultant

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, Yardstick Management, appoints former Air Force Contracting Officer, Gordan Callaway as a new Consultant.

With over six years of experience advising senior-government and corporate executives, managing multi-million dollar projects, and leading contractual engagements to their conclusion, Callaway will be responsible for using his transferable skills to acquire and manage new business client projects.
“I’m excited to join Yardstick Management to help provide some of the world’s largest companies with tangible solutions for implementing real and lasting changes to their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.”

Callaway comes to Yardstick with a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Tuskegee University and is presently pursuing his M.B.A. at Emory University.
“Gordon fits into the culture of Yardstick perfectly,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons. “His knowledge of handling logistics for both international and domestic operations gives me all the confidence that he will perform outstandingly for our clients and partners.”

About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.

For media inquiries contact:
Slma Shelbayah
Chief Communications Officer
slma@yardstickmanagement.com

Slma Shelbayah
Yardstick Management
email us here

You just read:

Yardstick Management Enlists Gordon Callaway as Its New Consultant

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.