Yardstick Management Enlists Gordon Callaway as Its New Consultant
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, Yardstick Management, appoints former Air Force Contracting Officer, Gordan Callaway as a new Consultant.
With over six years of experience advising senior-government and corporate executives, managing multi-million dollar projects, and leading contractual engagements to their conclusion, Callaway will be responsible for using his transferable skills to acquire and manage new business client projects.
“I’m excited to join Yardstick Management to help provide some of the world’s largest companies with tangible solutions for implementing real and lasting changes to their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.”
Callaway comes to Yardstick with a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Tuskegee University and is presently pursuing his M.B.A. at Emory University.
“Gordon fits into the culture of Yardstick perfectly,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons. “His knowledge of handling logistics for both international and domestic operations gives me all the confidence that he will perform outstandingly for our clients and partners.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
For media inquiries contact:
Slma Shelbayah
Chief Communications Officer
slma@yardstickmanagement.com
Slma Shelbayah
With over six years of experience advising senior-government and corporate executives, managing multi-million dollar projects, and leading contractual engagements to their conclusion, Callaway will be responsible for using his transferable skills to acquire and manage new business client projects.
“I’m excited to join Yardstick Management to help provide some of the world’s largest companies with tangible solutions for implementing real and lasting changes to their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.”
Callaway comes to Yardstick with a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Tuskegee University and is presently pursuing his M.B.A. at Emory University.
“Gordon fits into the culture of Yardstick perfectly,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons. “His knowledge of handling logistics for both international and domestic operations gives me all the confidence that he will perform outstandingly for our clients and partners.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
For media inquiries contact:
Slma Shelbayah
Chief Communications Officer
slma@yardstickmanagement.com
Slma Shelbayah
Yardstick Management
email us here