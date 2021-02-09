LANDRY et associés named one of Montreal's Top Employers for the third consecutive year
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LANDRY et associés, a multidisciplinary firm founded in 2008 and specialising in risk and performance management, is proud to announce that it has been recognised once again this year as one of the top 60 companies to work for in Montreal, according to the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.
Montreal's Top Employers is a distinction that recognises employers in the Greater Montreal who lead their industry by offering exceptional workplaces. These employers are compared to other organisations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.
"It is a great honour to be part of this very exclusive list for the third year in a row," said Claude M. Landry, President and Founder. "2020 has brought its share of challenges, but the firm continues to grow and offer quality services, thanks to the dedication and excellent work of our entire team.”
Recognising the importance of staying connected despite the new reality of physical distancing, our Pandemic Committee started to publish a weekly newsletter "Ensemble de près ou de loin" (Together, near or far) in March 2020, and organised a variety of virtual activities, such as “lunch and learn”, mindfulness sessions, as well as virtual monthly birthday celebrations, "Gâteau & Bulles" (Cake & Bubbles), where the celebrated receives a birthday cake at home.
Among other initiatives implemented in 2020, we launched "Jasez with Claude" (Chat with Claude), a bi-weekly video conference, where employees can ask any question directly to the president. In addition, a budget was allocated so that each employee could purchase accessories to improve their home work environment, as well as small equipment to help them stay active.
These pandemic-specific elements are in addition to other initiatives such as: support for new mothers by paying them a top-up for their maternity leave (up to 80% of salary for 18 weeks) and a top-up for new fathers (up to 80% of salary for five weeks). LANDRY et associés also encourages ongoing training and development through generous subsidies for courses related or indirectly related to their current position (up to a maximum of $2,500 per year).
About LANDRY et associés
Founded in 2008, LANDRY et associés is a multidisciplinary firm specialising in risk and performance management as well as enterprise technology and human capital management. Our team accompanies organisations through their business, operational and technological challenges related to the management, the protection and enhancement of their assets.
Our team consists of specialists who have certifications and complementary skills in: governance and leadership, risk management, strategic consulting, information technologies and cybersecurity, business analysis, sustainable development, project management, and more.
For more information: medias@landryconsulting.com
www.landryconsulting.com
About Canada's Top 100 Employers
Employers are evaluated according to the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) physical workplace; (2) work and social atmosphere; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement.
To learn more about this award, visit: www.canadastop100.com/montreal and reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-landry-et-associes
Claude M. Landry
Montreal's Top Employers is a distinction that recognises employers in the Greater Montreal who lead their industry by offering exceptional workplaces. These employers are compared to other organisations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.
"It is a great honour to be part of this very exclusive list for the third year in a row," said Claude M. Landry, President and Founder. "2020 has brought its share of challenges, but the firm continues to grow and offer quality services, thanks to the dedication and excellent work of our entire team.”
Recognising the importance of staying connected despite the new reality of physical distancing, our Pandemic Committee started to publish a weekly newsletter "Ensemble de près ou de loin" (Together, near or far) in March 2020, and organised a variety of virtual activities, such as “lunch and learn”, mindfulness sessions, as well as virtual monthly birthday celebrations, "Gâteau & Bulles" (Cake & Bubbles), where the celebrated receives a birthday cake at home.
Among other initiatives implemented in 2020, we launched "Jasez with Claude" (Chat with Claude), a bi-weekly video conference, where employees can ask any question directly to the president. In addition, a budget was allocated so that each employee could purchase accessories to improve their home work environment, as well as small equipment to help them stay active.
These pandemic-specific elements are in addition to other initiatives such as: support for new mothers by paying them a top-up for their maternity leave (up to 80% of salary for 18 weeks) and a top-up for new fathers (up to 80% of salary for five weeks). LANDRY et associés also encourages ongoing training and development through generous subsidies for courses related or indirectly related to their current position (up to a maximum of $2,500 per year).
About LANDRY et associés
Founded in 2008, LANDRY et associés is a multidisciplinary firm specialising in risk and performance management as well as enterprise technology and human capital management. Our team accompanies organisations through their business, operational and technological challenges related to the management, the protection and enhancement of their assets.
Our team consists of specialists who have certifications and complementary skills in: governance and leadership, risk management, strategic consulting, information technologies and cybersecurity, business analysis, sustainable development, project management, and more.
For more information: medias@landryconsulting.com
www.landryconsulting.com
About Canada's Top 100 Employers
Employers are evaluated according to the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) physical workplace; (2) work and social atmosphere; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement.
To learn more about this award, visit: www.canadastop100.com/montreal and reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-landry-et-associes
Claude M. Landry
LANDRY et associés
+1 888-998-7265
media@landryconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter