LANDRY et associés acquires NexuWeb – fraud prevention and e-commerce expert

LANDRY et associés completed the acquisition of NexuWeb, an e-commerce security and development services firm based in Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s values, culture and vision are very much aligned with those of NexuWeb’s and we look forward to this new and exciting chapter.” — Bertrand David, Co-Founder of NexuWeb

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANDRY et associés completed the acquisition of NexuWeb , an e-commerce security and development services firm based in Montreal, Quebec. With expertise in credit card bank fraud and cryptocurrencies with over $1.5 million in fraud detection, NexuWeb adds high-quality anti-fraud services to LANDRY et associés’ existing portfolio.“This transaction is a unique opportunity for LANDRY et associés to become a leader in the Canadian market in fraud prevention and protection of cryptocurrency transactions, said Claude M. Landry, President and Founder of LANDRY et associés, “Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to an industry that has highly attractive growth opportunities across Canada and the world. I believe that the benefits brought by LANDRY et associés’ technical and operational expertise, combined with NexuWeb’s unique infrastructure will enable us to enhance our position across a rapidly growing market”.Founded in 2013 by Bertrand David and Lavrenti Rogoff, NexuWeb offers a full range of services tailored for e-commerce, from infrastructure security to content delivery acceleration, as well as fraud prevention and cryptocurrencies, helping small and medium-sized enterprises develop their e businesses.“We are thrilled to join LANDRY et associés, said Bertrand David, Co-Founder of NexuWeb. “The company’s values, culture and vision are very much aligned with those of NexuWeb’s and we look forward to this new and exciting chapter.”About LANDRY et associésFounded in 2008, LANDRY et associés is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in risk and performance management as well as technology and human capital management. Our team accompanies organizations through their business, operational and technological challenges related to the management, the protection and enhancement of their assets.Our multidisciplinary team consists of specialists who have certifications and complementary skills in governance and leadership, risk management, strategic consulting, information technologies and cybersecurity, business analysis, sustainable development, project management, etc.About NexuWebNexuweb is a young and dynamic enterprise that is noticeable by its customized and personalized client approach, offering innovative and quality services to transform, protect and accelerate e businesses. Aware that the demand is constantly evolving, NexuWeb offers a method tailor-made for company needs based on a “as-a-service” model.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.