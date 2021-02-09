Queens’ Astoria Neighborhood Will Have a New Restaurant Soon as Lagano Bar Starts Construction

The exterior offers multi-level dining options. The use of luxurious materials helps to create an elegant, yet cozy, atmosphere. Multi-level dining is a special treat in Queens, New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK CITY, NY (February 9, 2021) – The design of a new restaurant and bar in Astoria, Queens has finished design and started construction, providing a beacon of hope for a local economy impacted by restrictions and regulations regarding crowds and social distancing. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Lagano Bar is a 2,670 square foot restaurant that includes a cellar and interior dining featuring a brick oven, open kitchen, and cocktail bar. The space also includes a 555 square foot multi-level outdoor dining area. Overall functionally is organized to provide privacy and an intimate atmosphere. Designed during COVID, special care was taken to provide safety for patrons to provide ultimate comfortability.

The interior floorplan ensures the smooth movement of staff and guests while the refinement of shapes and proportions delivers an eclectic and innovative, elegant yet informal environment, a perfect representation of the international cuisine offered. Executive Chef, Dusan Lagano Celic, says, “I had anxiously awaited opening my own restaurant for many years. That’s why it was so important to continue pushing the design and construction forward regardless of challenges. The Node team partnered with me and were instrumental in fast tracking the project, with design and construction only taking nine months.”

From the exterior, large windows flank each side of the building, encouraging natural light into the space and paying homage to the botanical garden on the back patio. The use of color, material, and furnishings elevate the design and evoke a luxurious and comfortable environment. The use of bright turquoise and red, and rich greenery placed both inside and outside, is accentuated by decorative, moss-covered pendants. Emphasizing the design are gold, black, and white fixtures throughout with velvet chairs and a continuous sofa offering enveloping shapes to complete the overall experience.

Node AEC’s CoFounder and Principal Architect Jakov Saric says, “We found design inspiration from Liòn restaurant located in the heart of Rome. This is a combination of modern design and a cozy atmosphere, providing a beautiful integration of the outdoors to the interior through the use of planters, fixtures, and furnishings.”

Taking special precautions and honoring all requirements, this project will provide the Astoria community with a luxurious respite from a bustling city. To learn more about the project, visit NODE’s website. Contact the team directly at 212-380-6114.

About NODE AEC

NODE is a multi-disciplinary innovative architecture, engineering, and consulting firm with a diverse portfolio of small and large scale works with a commitment to sustainability and Passive House design. Visit us at www.nodeaec.com or find us on social media.