Tech Companies Are Most Religiously Inclusive American Companies
Intel and Texas Instruments score highest on workplace religious inclusion among America’s 200 largest companies
Leaders from Intel, Texas Instruments, Google, American Airlines, American Express, Tyson Foods, Dell Technologies, PayPal and Salesforce to headline the second annual national Faith@Work conference.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intel and Texas Instruments are the most faith-and-belief friendly corporate workplaces among the 200 largest companies in America as measured by the 2021 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Index.
— Dr. Brian Grim, President, Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
Also among the top 100 companies on the U.S. Fortune 500 list, American Airlines, American Express, Google, Tyson Foods, Dell Technologies, Target, Cigna and Facebook take the second through ninth spots with Fannie Mae and Apple tying for the tenth spot to round out the top companies. Texas Instruments takes the top spot among the Fortune 200 companies for including faith and belief as part of their overall efforts to support equality and inclusion in their workplace, with PayPal and Salesforce also earning very high marks. Aramark and Netflix have the next highest scores among the Fortune 200 group of companies.
This is the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s (RFBF) second annual benchmark assessment of the state of corporate America’s inclusion of religion as an integral part of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives (see 2020 report and news coverage).
Companies earn scores on the REDI Index based on a careful content analysis of faith-related information on the company’s main diversity and inclusion web landing page – the public face of the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. This includes weighted scores for the number and variety of faith-and belief-based Employee Resource Groups (including atheist/agnostic ERGs) mentioned on the company’s website, as well as weighted scores for public training programs they offer to help other companies embrace workplace religious inclusion.
Top scoring companies on the REDI Index will be honored today at the Second National Faith@Work Employee Resource Group (ERG) Conference will bring together representatives of Fortune 500 companies who are members of faith-and-belief ERGs Feb. 9-11, 2021.
Tomas Flier, Google’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead, will deliver a keynote presentation at the conference hosted by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation (RFBF) and the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.
Major conference sponsors include American Airlines, PayPal, Texas Instruments, Dell Technologies, the Global Leadership Network and the BYU Marriott School of Business. The conference supports the growing movement of top companies that are making their workplaces religiously inclusive, and is a national convening point for workplace chaplains and those interested in faith, ethics and technology.
