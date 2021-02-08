State Forest Work Plans Available for Public Comment

February 8, 2021

Maryland Forest Service Seeks Input on 2022 Proposals

Photo by Melissa Nash/Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2022 annual work plans for the following state forests: Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett, and Savage River. The comment period concludes March 5.

Annual work plans help the department identify priorities within the scope of the forests’ long-range management. They address composition, establishment, growth, health, and quality along with construction and maintenance projects.

“Our citizens, economy, and environment all reap the positive benefits of healthy and sustainable forests,” said Maryland Forest Service Acting Director Kenneth Jolly. “We are dependent on the public’s input to help us develop the most comprehensive and effective management practices for these forested lands and tracts.”

The public comment period is the final part of a three-step process. The first step was an internal review by a team of natural resource professionals, with the second being a review by an appointed advisory committee. Following the conclusion of the comment period, each forest manager will review, revise and finalize their specific plan.