Governor Moore Announces Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Provides $20 Million in Capital Grants for Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways, and Safety

July 15, 2026

Choptank Marina and Boat Ramp in Preston recently showcased several upgrades completed with money from the Waterway Improvement Fund. Photo by Mickey Pullen, courtesy of Caroline County Recreation and Parks.

Governor Moore today announced the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $13 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations and $7 million in General Obligation Bond funding toward 24 public boating projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2027, which began July 1.

The grants provided to partners will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways, boating-safety-related vessels, and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Boating is an integral aspect of Maryland’s cultural identity that supports our seafood and tourism economies,” said Gov. Moore. “These major investments provide resources to strengthen our boating infrastructure, expand recreational access, and ensure the longevity of our waterways for Marylanders to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay for generations to come.”

“Boating is one of Maryland’s most cherished cultural activities and a significant economic driver for our state,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The Waterway Improvement Fund has been essential for improving public boating access and safety. It’s funded by Maryland’s boating public and allocated based on guidance from our waterfront communities.”

Boating contributes significantly to Maryland’s state and local economies and is the largest outdoor recreation industry in our state, representing more than $4 billion in economic activity and supporting about 17,000 jobs.

The Waterway Improvement Fund is a “user-pay, user-benefit” funding model, primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. Since the Fund’s inception in 1966, more than $469.5 million has been provided for state and local projects. More than 4,900 capital projects have been completed at nearly 400 public boating access sites and within 250 navigable channels statewide.

One significant project partially funded by the Waterway Improvement Fund this year is a major upgrade to the state-owned Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, including the replacement of the marina bulkhead. As Maryland’s largest publicly owned marina and the gateway to the Chesapeake Bay, these vital investments to Somers Cove will benefit boaters and the boating economy across the region. The $30 million renovation project is scheduled to start in late summer.

“The Waterway Improvement Fund is the cornerstone of recreational boating in Maryland. It is an essential source of funding to give Maryland residents and visitors access to the vast boating opportunities on the Chesapeake Bay, its tributaries, and on our coastal bays,” said Eric Luedtke, DNR’s Director of Capital Projects. “These investments are made possible by the contributions of boaters themselves and through close coordination between county and municipal governments, the State, and our federal partners.”

Waterway Improvement Fund money can cover the entire cost of a project or serve as matching funds to leverage federal dollars.

Applications are reviewed, and projects are selected based on local government and state priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public. Fiscal Year 2027 applications totaled more than $45 million in Waterway Improvement Fund requests.

Beginning July 15, 2026, the Department of Natural Resources will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year using an online form.

Projects funded by Waterway Improvement Funds (WIF) in FY27 include:

Anne Arundel County:

Asquith Creek (Severn River) maintenance dredging; $450,000 (matching funds)

Marley Creek (Patapsco River) maintenance dredging; $722,500 (matching funds)

Baltimore City:

Broening Park boating facility improvements; $125,000

Baltimore County:

Pleasure Island Channel maintenance dredging and beneficial use; $1.4 million

Caroline County:

Choptank Marina improvements and fuel station upgrades; $250,000

Charles County:

Town of Indian Head, Mattingly Park – Slavins Dock boating facility improvements; $320,000

Dorchester County:

City of Cambridge yacht basin improvements; $1 million (matching funds)

Tylers Cove Marina renovations; $500,000

Town of Vienna boating facility renovations; $100,000

Harford County:

City of Havre de Grace yacht basin facility improvements;$125,000

Gunpowder River and Taylors Creek maintenance dredging; $1.5 million

Kent County:

Town of Chestertown marina fuel systems upgrades; $175,000

Bogles Wharf (Rock Hall) Boating facility improvements; $100,000

Queen Anne’s County:

Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department safety and rescue vessel; $80,000 (matching funds)

Town of Queenstown, Queenstown Creek channel dredging and beneficial use placement; $925,000

United Communities Volunteer Fire Department safety and rescue vessel; $80,000 (matching funds)

Matapeake Landing (Stevensville) boat ramp improvements; $250,000

Somerset County:

Somers Cove Marina bulkhead replacement and facility improvements; $7 million General Obligation Bonds; $1.727 million

St. Mary’s County:

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department safety and rescue vessel; $80,000 (matching funds)

St. George Island boating pier improvements; $125,000

Talbot County:

New Bridge Landing boating facility improvements; $546,000 (matching funds)

Town of St. Michaels West Harbor Road and East Chew Avenue boating marina facility improvements; $725,000

Worcester County:

Public Landing dredging (Snow Hill); $325,000

Statewide: