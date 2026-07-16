Greenspace Equity Program Proposes $7 Million in Grants for Fiscal Year 2027

July 16, 2026

Parks, trails, and other public green spaces are eligible for funding. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Governor Wes Moore’s FY 2027 budget includes $7 million for Maryland’s Greenspace Equity Program, supporting 15 projects across nine counties and Baltimore City. This program supports the creation, preservation, and improvement of public green spaces, enhancing the public health and community livability in overburdened and underserved communities.

Selected projects for FY 2027 include two acquisitions of land for new parks, and the development of new trails, community gardens, playgrounds, and other public green spaces. The Department consulted with the Greenspace Equity Advisory Board on the administration of the program.

Under the Greenspace Equity legislation, areas are defined as overburdened if environmental health measures show they are affected by pollution sources at higher levels than other areas, and underserved based on income levels and other key indicators. The grants will be presented to the Board of Public Works for final approval. Any budgeted funds that are not allocated to specific projects will be awarded in future grant rounds.

The following Greenspace Equity Program projects were selected for FY 2027 funding, subject to BPW approval:

Baltimore City

BLISS Meadows

Backyard Basecamp Inc. will construct a fully accessible trail system, inclusive and interactive play spaces, yurt, benches, and associated amenities.

$161,916

Greenmount Park

ReBuild Metro Inc. will install a playground, plantings, and stormwater management on vacant land in East Baltimore’s Johnston Square Neighborhood.

$750,000

Gwynns Falls Leakin Park Trail at Hutton Avenue Improvements

Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will establish trail connections for pedestrians from two major parking lots to the Carrie Murray Nature Center and Gwynns Falls Trail off of Hutton Avenue.

$2 million

Baltimore County

Powhatan Community Garden

The NeighborSpace of Baltimore County will install a community garden at Powhatan Park.

$64,890

Caroline County

Sharp Road Community Park Dog Park

The Town of Denton will construct a new dog park at Sharp Road Community Park.

$62,700

Goldsboro Train Station Park

The Town of Goldsboro will transform the area surrounding the train station into a park with additional site development, inclusive playground, native landscaping, and outdoor interpretive panels.

$250,000

Garrett County

Grantsville Inclusive Playground Renewal

The Town of Grantsville will replace an outdated playground with a new ADA accessible inclusive playground.

$320,000

Montgomery County

Circle Woods Acquisition

The City of Takoma Park will acquire three parcels totaling 0.59 acres for a public open green space.

$69,250

Poolesville Regional Park Acquisition

The Town of Poolesville will acquire 30 acres of land in the heart of Poolesville to create a public park. $1 million

Prince George’s County

Seat Pleasant Giving Garden

The City of Seat Pleasant will transform two adjoining lots into a giving garden.

$111,940

Queensbury Road Rain Garden Restoration and Greenspace Enhancement

The Town of Riverdale Park will restore and enhance an existing rain garden located within the town-owned public right-of-way along Queensbury Road.

$120,000

Talbot County

Easton Crossing

Easton Crossing LLC will create a public accessible greenspace including walkways and paths, bridge, rail-to-trail connection, landscaping, and irrigation.

$750,000

BAAM Campus Annex Community Garden and ‘Safety Town’

Building African American Minds (BAAM) will construct a community garden with raised beds, pollinator gardens, benches, landscaping, and outdoor educational areas. The project will also include Safety Town, a to-scale paved area designed to replicate neighborhood streets and intersections for residents to practice safety skills while walking and biking.

$274,140

Washington County

Marty Snook Park Multimodal Trail and Parking

Washington County will construct a looped, multimodal paved trail at Mary Snook Park by creating a safe, dedicated pathway parallel to the main park access road.

$700,000

Worcester County

Newton Park Perimeter Trail

Worcester County will develop an approximately one-mile passive walking trail at Newton Park.

$200,000