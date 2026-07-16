Greenspace Equity Program Proposes $7 Million in Grants for Fiscal Year 2027

Parks, trails, and other public green spaces are eligible for funding. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
Governor Wes Moore’s FY 2027 budget includes $7 million for Maryland’s Greenspace Equity Program, supporting 15 projects across nine counties and Baltimore City. This program supports the creation, preservation, and improvement of public green spaces, enhancing the public health and community livability in overburdened and underserved communities.
Selected projects for FY 2027 include two acquisitions of land for new parks, and the development of new trails, community gardens, playgrounds, and other public green spaces. The Department consulted with the Greenspace Equity Advisory Board on the administration of the program.
Under the Greenspace Equity legislation, areas are defined as overburdened if environmental health measures show they are affected by pollution sources at higher levels than other areas, and underserved based on income levels and other key indicators. The grants will be presented to the Board of Public Works for final approval. Any budgeted funds that are not allocated to specific projects will be awarded in future grant rounds.
The following Greenspace Equity Program projects were selected for FY 2027 funding, subject to BPW approval:
Baltimore City
BLISS Meadows
Backyard Basecamp Inc. will construct a fully accessible trail system, inclusive and interactive play spaces, yurt, benches, and associated amenities.
$161,916
Greenmount Park
ReBuild Metro Inc. will install a playground, plantings, and stormwater management on vacant land in East Baltimore’s Johnston Square Neighborhood.
$750,000
Gwynns Falls Leakin Park Trail at Hutton Avenue Improvements
Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will establish trail connections for pedestrians from two major parking lots to the Carrie Murray Nature Center and Gwynns Falls Trail off of Hutton Avenue.
$2 million
Baltimore County
Powhatan Community Garden
The NeighborSpace of Baltimore County will install a community garden at Powhatan Park.
$64,890
Caroline County
Sharp Road Community Park Dog Park
The Town of Denton will construct a new dog park at Sharp Road Community Park.
$62,700
Goldsboro Train Station Park
The Town of Goldsboro will transform the area surrounding the train station into a park with additional site development, inclusive playground, native landscaping, and outdoor interpretive panels.
$250,000
Garrett County
Grantsville Inclusive Playground Renewal
The Town of Grantsville will replace an outdated playground with a new ADA accessible inclusive playground.
$320,000
Montgomery County
Circle Woods Acquisition
The City of Takoma Park will acquire three parcels totaling 0.59 acres for a public open green space.
$69,250
Poolesville Regional Park Acquisition
The Town of Poolesville will acquire 30 acres of land in the heart of Poolesville to create a public park. $1 million
Prince George’s County
Seat Pleasant Giving Garden
The City of Seat Pleasant will transform two adjoining lots into a giving garden.
$111,940
Queensbury Road Rain Garden Restoration and Greenspace Enhancement
The Town of Riverdale Park will restore and enhance an existing rain garden located within the town-owned public right-of-way along Queensbury Road.
$120,000
Talbot County
Easton Crossing
Easton Crossing LLC will create a public accessible greenspace including walkways and paths, bridge, rail-to-trail connection, landscaping, and irrigation.
$750,000
BAAM Campus Annex Community Garden and ‘Safety Town’
Building African American Minds (BAAM) will construct a community garden with raised beds, pollinator gardens, benches, landscaping, and outdoor educational areas. The project will also include Safety Town, a to-scale paved area designed to replicate neighborhood streets and intersections for residents to practice safety skills while walking and biking.
$274,140
Washington County
Marty Snook Park Multimodal Trail and Parking
Washington County will construct a looped, multimodal paved trail at Mary Snook Park by creating a safe, dedicated pathway parallel to the main park access road.
$700,000
Worcester County
Newton Park Perimeter Trail
Worcester County will develop an approximately one-mile passive walking trail at Newton Park.
$200,000