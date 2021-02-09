New Managing Director Dr. Martin Walter Takes the European Helm
Master Fluid Solutions has appointed a new Managing Director of Europe, Dr. Martin Walter, to replace Mr. Theo Bartholomaios in February.DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH is proud to announce Dr. Martin Walter as the new Managing Director - Europe.
Dr. Walter joined the Düsseldorf office in October 2020 to transition and replace existing Managing Director Theo Bartholomaios. Dr. Walter brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the metalworking industry, having previously been Managing Director for lubricant supplier Carl Bechem GmbH.
As Managing Director of Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH, Dr. Walter will provide European leadership and direction to the existing operations, including sales, marketing and distribution teams. He will work under the direction of Mr. Dean Froney, President and Chief Executive Officer, based at the Corporate Headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Commenting on his new role, Dr. Walter said: “I am excited to have been given this new opportunity and be joining an already enthusiastic and committed workforce. I look forward to driving the future growth and success of the company within the European market, through continuing to develop industry-leading technologically advanced metalworking solutions.
“I would like to thank Mr. Bartholomaios for his dedication over the many years, of building the WEDOLiT brand into the specialist lubricant manufacturer and distributor it is today.”
Mr. Dean Froney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Master Fluid Solutions said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr. Walter as Managing Director of Europe for Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH. His vast experience within the metalworking fluid industry, combined with his strong leadership skills and drive to grow the business, will make him a valuable asset to lead our European team.
“The board members and I, believe that Dr. Walter will be vital in helping to deliver the successful future strategic direction of the business, which aligns with the global business strategy and organisational objectives of Master Fluid Solutions.”
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterchemical.com/mcc/docs/db-i/employee/Walter--Martin-w.jpg
Photo caption: Dr. Martin Walter, New Managing Director, Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH
