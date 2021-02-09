Amanda Rolat and Maria Raquel Thomas Discuss Women Industry Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Amanda Rolat, Founder and CEO of Bramble. Maria Raquel Thomas, owner of Maria Raquel Thomas Cosmetics
— Maria Raquel Thomas, owner of Maria Raquel Thomas Cosmetics
Amanda Rolat, Founder and CEO of Bramble
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Andy Levitt has given me two of the best pieces of advice I’ve received thus far. First, he tells me to focus on getting 20 people to love your product. When raising money, you’ll be asked about additional product lines, scaling into multiple channels, search engine optimization, among many other things. It’s important to think these things through early on, but they can also distract from the most important thing: make your product outstanding and get consumers to love your product; then get those consumers to tell their friends and so on.
Andy’s second bit of advice is to stop comparing Bramble to other companies. I have a habit of looking at where other companies are — how many stores they’re in, how many followers they have on Instagram, how much money they’ve raised. Andy hears me do this and immediately tells me to stop and just focus on getting people to love Bramble. If people love your product, the rest will follow. Not the other way around!
Last, hire people better than you and different from you. Every kind of diversity — in race, gender, personality, thinking — drives a company’s success.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
It’s just beginning! We are launching our first two fresh dog food recipes, followed by our treats and supplements. I can’t wait for more dogs to try Bramble and show their parents how much they love it!
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
I think that the bar is still set higher for women to have to prove themselves and their product. We have to show a bit more to get people to believe in us. It shouldn’t be the case, but it is.
Maria Raquel Thomas, owner of Maria Raquel Thomas Cosmetics
Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
Disrupting an industry can be both a positive and a negative thing. Disrupting an industry in a positive way is a good thing and it shows that you are doing something at a higher level. I am doing just that. I believe everyone is beautiful. So, my products are geared toward enhancing their natural beauty. Disrupting an industry in a negative way could hurt others. For example, if a company has a skin care line that does not protect the environment, it could cause a negative impact on our planet.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you have gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
1) “Give the people what they want.” Sometimes it is not always about you. For instance, when I was determining what I wanted to post on my Instagram cosmetics page, I wanted to post things that had cool videos and effects, but these days people are more focused on the actual product. So, I learned to give the people what they want.
2) “If it were easy everyone would be doing it. Having a business and then trying to grow your business is not the easiest thing in the world. There have been times when I felt down but once I received that advice, it motivated me. To be successful, I know I must work at it and keep working at it.
3) “Follow my heart and you’ll do great.” I believe that if you are passionate about something and you love doing it, nothing can stand in your way.
We are sure you are not done. How are you going to shake things up next?
We are now working on my new beauty collection. My goal is to continue to build girl’s self-confidence through my products. I am also working with Stand-Up for Kids to bring more awareness to the public about how we can combat youth homelessness.
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
Women disrupters are more judged. Through my product line, I am telling girls that they are powerful and beautiful. Some people may feel that not every girl is beautiful and powerful. I disagree. Yes, we are.
