The Future is Now Discussed by Robert Chappell and Yashar Behzadi with Fotis Georgiadis
Robert Chappell, BoD Member & Chief Science Officer of EyeTech Digital Systems. Yashar Behzadi, CEO at Synthesis AI.
— Robert Chappell, BoD Member & CSO of EyeTech Digital Systems
Robert Chappell, BoD Member & Chief Science Officer of EyeTech Digital Systems
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
“Begin with the end in mind” is not always true. It is almost impossible to see the end from the beginning. You really just need to be able to see from one ridge to the next.
It will always be harder than you think it will be. It always takes longer than expected. That said, it is worth it in the end. Do the work.
Bring in people who can do the stuff you can’t do when starting a business. I’m a tech builder and inventor so I needed help in other areas.
Find the right balance between mentoring and autonomy with new employees, especially younger ones. There comes a point when you need to step back and let them go on their own, and let the company go on its own to some degree. Within the past years, I transitioned to Chief Science Officer instead of CEO because we have a strong team now.
In tech, you will need funding.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
Technology for philanthropy. If you can find people in this world who are desperate for something and you can help them get that thing or service, that’s worth doing. It’s great to have a technology company, but if you can answer a desperate need, you can make a big impact.
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“Seek and ye shall find.” There is help out there. Look to your friends, family, God, and faith.
Yashar Behzadi, CEO at Synthesis AI
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.
Deeply understand the problem. We spend a lot of time with our customers to understand their processes and pain points. Often times, latent needs are not communicated but obvious through observation. Our product has been informed by working alongside clients and looking for common problems.
Delight customers. I recall one customer who was initially unhappy with the data we provided. Although we delivered against the outlined statement of work, the customer later realized that the data they needed was not what had been specified. At a significant cost to us, we iterated until we could drive a key model performance metric for the client. The client is now our largest customer.
Culture matters. The tone and values of the founders establish the cultural base of the company. Earlier in my career, I was brought into companies as an executive to help with product and technology pivots. The company was often not held back by the team’s capability, product, or technology, but rather by the culture.
Enable your team. I believe in aligning authority, autonomy, and accountability with my senior team members. By providing context and enabling the team to do their best work, our team is happier and more productive.
Ethics are the foundation. I have said no to certain customers, investors, and partnering opportunities because they do not align with our company’s focus on building ethical AI systems. Near-term profit is not worth compromising the ethical backbone of your company.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
Traditionally large companies invested years and millions of dollars in building ‘data moats’ to create a competitive advantage. Synthetic data has the power to disrupt the space as it enables small, agile start-ups to build world-class AI models efficiently and cost-effectively.
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“The busy get lucky” was something a friend of mine told me when I started my first company. Many early-stage opportunities come from meeting the right people at the right time. By keeping busy, I have met future team members, customers, and investors who have been transformative in driving business success.
