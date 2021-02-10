monitorQA Launches New Mobile Inspection Software to Support Operational Excellence

monitorQA audit software for desktop, phone, and tablet

monitorQA’s new smart auditing solution simplifies the auditing process with powerful functionality and an intuitive UI.

monitorQA streamlines the inspection process for any company that tracks compliance with operating standards. The intuitive platform makes it easy to perform audits and track corrective actions.” — Peter Swaniker, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- monitorQA, Inc. today announced the release of its new compliance auditing software platform. monitorQA is an easy-to-use and cost-effective mobile auditing and inspection software solution that combines powerful functionality with an intuitive user experience. The latest release provides companies in a variety of popular industries with access to a robust, cloud-based auditing platform that improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

"monitorQA streamlines the inspection process for any company that needs to ensure compliance with operating standards. Our platform is incredibly easy to use, making it simple for companies to measure compliance and track corrective actions,” said Peter Swaniker, monitorQA CEO.

Compliance monitoring is key to making sure businesses adhere to internal procedures, industry standards, and government regulations. Traditional compliance monitoring software has often been the domain of giant enterprise companies, leaving small and medium-sized companies with few options beyond spreadsheets and paper inspection forms to track their compliance.

monitorQA puts digital compliance tracking into the hands of small and medium-sized businesses with its transparent, $10 per-user pricing, per-month, and month-to-month pricing models.

The system features a mobile app available for iOS and Android devices, 100% offline capabilities, multi-language support, and the ability to capture rich data, including annotated photos, signatures, and time stamps.

Companies can realize the following benefits by using monitorQA:

* Save time by using digital forms with conditional logic to skip to only relevant questions

* Streamline operations with the ability to assign and approve corrective actions from your mobile device

* Increase clarity of communications by attaching annotated photos to corrective actions

* Improve collaboration by allowing auditors, auditees, and management to comment on corrective actions

* Gain visibility into recurring issues in order to proactively address them and achieve operational excellence

* Organize corrective actions by severity and track progress over time

“monitorQA has made inspections much faster—and almost fun. I estimate it has helped us save 5-7 hours per week”, stated Anthony Qaiyum, president of Merz Apothecary, a Chicago-based retail chain, “but most importantly, I’m able to keep track of everything that needs to be fixed. Nothing slips through the cracks anymore.”

The system is suited for any industry that relies on inspections and audits of many physical objects or locations, such as retail, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, property rentals, facilities management, and transportation.

About monitorQA

monitorQA is a startup founded in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide companies with access to enterprise-grade auditing software as a service (SaaS). The mission of the company is to help companies achieve operational excellence by streamlining the audit and inspection creation process, increasing the speed of mobile inspections, and surfacing operational insights through a robust reporting system.

Overview of monitorQA mobile audit software